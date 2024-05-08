Many games feature an option that allows you to delete your save data from within an in-game menu, which is a rather handy feature to have. But sometimes you may just want to peruse all of the save data on your PlayStation 5 to remove old save data you're certain you'll never need again. If you're looking to delete some save data on your PS5, here are the steps you'll need to follow to do so.
How to delete save data on PS5
When you're ready to delete some save data on your PS5, follow the below instructions.
Step 1: Select the Settings gear icon on the PS5's home screen.
Step 2: Scroll down and select Saved Data and Game/App Settings.
Step 3: Select Saved Data (PS5) or Saved Data (PS4).
Step 4: Scroll over to Delete.
Step 5: From here, you can check the boxes next to the save data of as many games as you'd like, then select Delete on the bottom right to permanently delete it all.
