Long gone are the days of needing a memory card to keep all your games saved, now you’re going to want a full-on PS5 SSD. Part of this is because game files have gotten a lot bigger over the years, and the other is that you PS5 Slim owners are going to need space to store the games themselves.

However, an SSD is hardware and you don’t necessarily need something made specifically by Sony for PlayStation 5 to save data from the best PS5 games on. Paradoxically, this can make your choice of SSD harder than ever and increase the likelihood of making mistakes. If just about any SSD could possibly work, will you reach out and grab in the right one? And, if you do, will you even know how to safely install it?

Luckily, you don’t need to know how to build a computer to get a decent SSD up and running in your system. In fact, all of this just means that the PlayStation 5 is a powerful, complex, and versatile system ready to take on your needs. Picking out an SSD for your PS5 is similarly easy, with the following selections for best PS5 SSDs being easy pickups to help you get back into gaming and out of thinking about hardware.

What’s the best PS5 SSD?

For a quick, reliable pickup, we highly recommend grabbing the Samsung 990 Pro. The 1, 2, and 4TB versions are all amongst the best PS5 SSDs for their respective sizes, built with quality speeds and a reliable heatsink. If you’re particularly indecisive, we most recommend the 2TB version, as that is a comfortable medium in terms of size and it is consider the best of the best of the three sizes, maximizing the cost-to-value ratio in your favor.

What we’re looking for in a PS5 SSD

Minimum requirements: While you don’t need specific Sony-made PS5 SSDs, there are some requirements. Alongside specific instructions on PS5 SSD installation, Sony gives us some guidelines for compatible SSD drives. You should double-check any chosen SSD for your PS5 against these requirements on your own. To summarize, here, however, it is important that you get a PCI-Express Gen4x4 M.2 NVMe SSD (note here that “Gen4x4” means you need a Gen 4.0 SSD) that reads at a recommended speed of 5,500MB/s or faster. You’ll likely want a built-in heatsink, as they are required for the unit to function. The combined size of the unit, with heatsink, should be no wider than 25mm (.98 inches) and no thicker than 11.25mm (0.44 inches). Storage space: While Sony also gives us recommendations on the required storage space (250GB to 8TB) we typically find that the sweet spot for the best PS5 SSDs is between 1TB and 4TB. Any lower than this, and your system will fill up with games quickly and any higher than this is just overkill. Delete your old games, as there’s nothing stopping you from downloading them again. Brand reputation and values: Being overly attached to a brand is a great way to miss out on a great product. That being said, you should also consider a particular brand’s reputation and experience when it comes to making SSDs and PlayStation 5 compatible SSDs. Additionally, is there customer support available to help you when problems arise? What’s the guarantee on the SSD and does it come with a warrantee? Be sure to get a PS5 SSD that you can trust. Real customer reviews: When you want to buy a game, the review of a like-minded individual will tell you all you need to know. But some products are made at scale and need to be tested in the same way. Here, we’re looking for highly-rated products on review platforms we trust like Amazon and Best Buy. When hundreds, or even thousands, of reviews come back positive, you know you have a winner. Price: When it comes to gaming, there’s always someone out to there willing to take a gamer’s money for very little extra value. Adding an image of a video game character or a few RGB lights to the exterior of a product might make a manufacturer think they can take an unsuspecting gamer for all their worth. Slapping phrases like “built for PS5” on the label and tuning their SSD as something special — despite being a standard SSD — can also inflate your PS5 SSD’s price. Choose products that have real value for the dollar and beware of inflated prices. At the same time, if you’re trying to save money, aim to purchase PS5 SSD deals over excessively cheap products that will just disappoint you in the end.

The best PS5 SSDs in 2024

The best PS5 SSD overall

Pros Cons Premium heatsink Hits on “overkill” territory quickly Quick load times Fairly priced

Storage: 1TB – 4TB / Read/Write Speed: 7,450/6,900MB/s / Size: 80 x 24.3 x 8.2 mm / Heatsink: Yes / Warranty: 5 years

The line of SSDs now has a version with a heatsink installed, making it easy to use with the PS5. While the 1, 2, and 4TB versions are all favored and have equally good hardware, the 2TB version hits the sweet spot in terms of price, usability, and overall customer satisfaction.

You’ll find that the Samsung 990 Pro SSD is uses high-quality materials, a premium construction, and is (oddly enough for an SSD) feature rich. Starting with the all-important heatsink, this SSD uses a nickel-coated controller. While copper may, on a theoretical level, provide more heat conductance, Nickel heatsinks are effectively just as good and provide for other interesting properties. And this is especially so when combined with Samsung’s Thermal Interface Material (TIM) that runs along the top and bottom of the SSD.

Next, speed. The Samsung 990 Pro SSD provides increased speeds for loading games than previous Samsung SSDs and, it appears, is reaching the edges of capabilities in what a PS5 can handle. In short, this is a lighting-fast SSD. But it’s definitely veering on the edge of being overkill. If it weren’t so fairly priced, and especially so at the 2TB level, that might be a problem. It even has features like RGB lights on the exterior (invisible from within your PS5) and “Samsung Magician” software that’s really only useful if you plug your SSD into a PC. This is one of the best PS5 SSDs for a reason, however, as it was built with quality and usability in mind from start to finish.

The best 2TB SSD for PS5

Pros Cons Officially licensed No product-specific installation instructions Extremely reliable usage Has 1 and 4TB options available

Storage: 1TB – 4TB / Read/Write Speed: 7,300/6,600MB/s / Size: 3.15 x 0.96 x 0.39 inches / Heatsink: Yes / Warranty: 5 years

For many gamers, the will be the only PS5 SSD ever looked it. It’s officially licensed, has a heatsink, and comes with a perfect review score (at the time of this writing) over at Best Buy after over 700 reviews. Additionally, it comes from the highly popular WD (Western Digital) brand, who is known for making some of the best PS5 SSDs around.

The exterior of the WD Black SN850P’s heatsink has a PlayStation logo on it, signifying the partnership that made this an officially licensed product. Skeptical consumers will worry this is just an excuse to make the product more expensive while providing lower extra value. On the contrary, we’re finding that the price is right (especially when on sale) and value to the consumer is high. This SSD’s heatsink is built to the needs of a PS5’s SSD slot, and it has the stamp to prove it.

One of the few complaints (it’s hard to find issues with this product) you might find is the lack of product-specific installation instructions. Note that you really shouldn’t need any, as PlayStation’s video installation guide is so thorough that you should not have any trouble.

The best 4TB SSD for PS5

Pros Cons Highly trusted brand The quality is priced in (expensive) heatsink provides consistent temperature Made with longevity in mind

Storage: 1TB – 4TB / Read/Write Speed: 7,250/6,900MB/s / Size: 0.87 x 0.09 x 3.16 inches / Heatsink: Yes / Warranty: 5 years

For most gamers, a 4TB SSD for PS5, like the 4TB will be the highest amount of space they could possibly want. Since large sizes tend to also mean longer and more consistent overall usage, it pays to get something that can make it in the long run. The FireCuda 530 has consistently proven it can do just that for thousands and thousands of regular users.

In everyday use, you’ll like its high read and write speeds, which collectively average out just above the 7,000MB/s level. Note that manufacturer-provided materials suggest a 7,300MB/s read speed for the FireCuda 530, their spec sheet labels the 4TB version as topping out around 7,250MB/s. In practice, you’ll see different consumer speed reports depending on actions performed, but the consensus is that the FireCuda 530 works fast. Additionally, the provided heatsink is highly effective at controlling and normalizing the SSD’s temperature, reducing heat-related speed dips and maintaining the longevity needed for a PS5 SSD.

And, speaking of longevity, it is a crucial factor to be one of the best PS5 SSDs at the 4TB level. In addition to the heatsink, the chassis is designed with materials that dissipate heat, thereby protecting your hardware. On the interior, the components are supposed to last 1.8 million hours, which is enough for your grandchildren to have been born and died. It has a 5,100TB TBW rating, meaning it can rewrite up to 5,100 TB before exhausting its power. In the words of SeaGate, the FireCuda 530’s manufacturer, you can “rewrite 70% of the drive capacity every day for 5 years.” And, speaking of 5 years, that also happens to be the warranty time for this SSD.

The best 8TB SSD for PS5

Pros Cons Great value for money Slightly slower than competition Ridged design good for heat dissipation Heat spreading

Storage: 1TB – 8TB / Read/Write Speed: 7,100/5,800MB/s / Size: 3.15 x 0.91 x 0.75 inches / Heatsink: Yes / Warranty: 5 years

A lot of gamer’s are going to find the 8TB of this version of the to be overkill, but if you want the power (you know who you are) this is the one to get.

At large, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is already considered to be one of the best PS5 accessories, with the 1TB version being an affordable pickup. However, our analysis show that this product does really well amongst 8TB competitors as well, combining affordability with quality design. While it is slightly slower than the competition (‘slightly’ being the operative word), you appreciate it for its form factor and internal heat spreading.

The best budget SSD for PS5

Pros Cons Aggressive pricing (Rare) Can be fiddly to get working

Storage: 1TB – 4TB / Read/Write Speed: 7,300/6,000MB/s / Size: 3.17 x 0.91 x 0.44 inches / Heatsink: Yes / Warranty: 5 years

The 1TB SSD, like most 1TB SSDs, has quite good pricing. Again, most 1TB SSDs are going to be somewhat affordable, and if you like the branding or speeds on any of the earlier models, you can find their 1TB SSD versions from the appropriate store page. The Nextorage Japan SSD, however, beats them out as one of the best PS5 SSDs on a budget due to its rare combination of having a heatsink and being under $75. It’s something not to be missed.

Of course, not everything is perfect. A few users have complained about having issues getting the Nextorage Japan installed and read by the PS5, though they are few and far between. This is a 4.7 stars (at the time of this writing) product over on Amazon, even after 2,000+ customer ratings. Less than 1% of users have mentioned this issue. Still, if you’re wanting another low cost alternative that has less of a chance of being fiddly, we once again suggest you check out the other best of the best PS5 SSDs on this list and find their 1TB edition.

The best PS5 SSDs compared

Storage Read Speed Write Speed Heatsink Warranty MSRP 2TB 7,450MB/s 6,900MB/s Yes 5 years $240 2TB 7,300MB/s 6,600MB/s Yes 5 years $270 4TB 7,250MB/s 6,900MB/s Yes 5 years $480 8TB 7,100MB/s 5,800MB/s Yes 5 years $890 1TB 7,300MB/s 6,000MB/s Yes 5 years $70

Other PS5 SSDs we considered

— The ADATA is incredibly popular and can be found for a somewhat cheaper price than similar products, but didn’t quite have the premium quality we were looking for in the categories we wanted to slot it into. and — There could really be a whole series about the best PS5 SSDs from WD Black, as they are so popular and well made. Ultimately, for this article we stuck to the WD Black SN850P, though you should absolutely check out these two alternatives in the SN850 series if you want a wider selection and are a fan of the brand. — Addlink’s biggest storage version of the S95 nearly won out as the best PS5 SSD in the 8TB category due to its fast speeds and lower pricing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a heatsink. In the end, paying a little more for an equipped heatsink and only slightly slower speeds seemed fine for the average buyer.

Common questions when shopping for PS5 SSDs

Is 2TB enough for PS5?

A 2TB SSD should be enough for most PS5 gamers. At this level of storage, you should be able to see your storage limit coming way ahead of time, giving you ample time to delete beaten or unwanted games. Our recommendation is to get an SSD between 2TB and 4TB.

Should I buy a 2TB or 4TB SSD for PS5?

Both 2TB and 4TB SSDs for PS5 are okay. A typical gamer will be happy with a 2TB SSD, but gamers that like giant open-world games with complex designs may want a 4TB SSD. With all of the space on the 1TB PS5 already, you likely won’t need much more.

Does PS5 support 8TB SSD?

Yes, the PS5 supports 8TB SSDs, however that will likely be excessive most gamers. As you can delete and redownload games later, there is no real reason to have an SSD this large. Epic space game Starfield — one of those games taking up too much space — takes up about 125GB of space on your SSD. Though a Starfield review might warn you not to, you could fit 64 copies of the game on an 8TB SSD. You really just don’t need to.

How many SSD slots does a PS5 have?

A PS5 only has one SSD slot for an external SSD. It is located by placing the PS5 on its side with the PlayStation logo face down and removing the console’s side. You can put any of the best PS4 SSDs into the slot following Sony’s M.2 SSD Installation guide.

Why you should trust my picks for the best PS5 SSD

While my first career-worthy publication credit is in a scientific journal, one of my earliest noteworthy pieces was about the language of Twitch emotes over at WIRED. As the subject might suggest, Twitch streams are my office cooler chatter, giving me a good ear to the ground on issues of game storage and even a few PS5 games. It’s unusual for me not to have a stream open on a second monitor, somewhere, buried in between work documents, product pages, and all the other junk that comes with being a modern web writer. I’ve also been known to go a rant about games or two in my day.

My first PlayStation generation dates back to the PS2, in an age of my youth where simultaneously owning a PS2, GameCube, Xbox, Xbox 360, SNES, and Nintendo 64 all at the same time somehow made sense. I was very much the edgy middle schooler playing GTA III and, subsequently Vice City.

As much as wasting time on Twitch compels me, I’ve also been spending much of this time writing about tech for many years. Coming at this from the perspective of a former work-from-home teacher (a.k.a. a person who cares more about hardware working correctly at an affordable price than it being fancy or brand-name) I like to think that I’m “on your side” as much as possible when it comes to good value tech and quality pricing.

How we test PS5 SSDs at Digital Trends

Over the years, Digital Trends has learned to review a wide variety of technical hardware. We have specific guidelines for how we test products, give out ratings, and assign awards. For many categories of product, we have specific guidelines in place to ensure that every aspect of the product that a consumer might be interested in is covered. For example, when we test laptops, we have three different methods of testing the battery life, including a test with continuous video playing. The goal is a precision system that covers all of the bases and gives an adequate point of comparison for other products released in a similar timeframe, as well as an anchor point to look back to when the next gen is released.

Some products, on the other hand, we tend to test less often. As covered in our assessment of how we test PC components and hardware, which include odds and ends from time to time, we typically cover things like storage and SSDs less. That isn’t to say that we haven’t, but that the format is less set in stone when we do. For the SSDs we have reviewed, we focused on the quality of the build, total storage supplied, speed, read/write performance, and quality to price ratio, among any other product-specific quirks.

For SSDs that have not been directly tested through rigorous in-house protocols, the same principles apply here for us as they do in our SSD buying guide where, unsurprisingly the key factors of type, storage, durability, read/write speeds, and price once again reigned supreme. Additionally, our commerce writing team has thousands of hours assessing manufacturer claims, investigating the difference between product fact and product fiction, and “translating” product details into plain language.

