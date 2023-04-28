From endless hordes of Empire goons to hulking Rancors that can crush you in one or two hits, there are no doubt a lot of things to be afraid of in EA’s new action-adventure sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, if one of your fears happens to be spiders, developer Respawn has got you covered with an arachnophobia toggle that completely removes spiders from the game.

Survivor‘s Arachnophobia Safe Mode ensures that players who aren’t particularly fond of eight-legged creepy-crawlies will never have to engage with any spiders that might crawl their way on-screen partway through the campaign. It’s an unexpected addition to a game that is otherwise filled to the brim with strange and unsettling creatures to observe and fight, but spiders no doubt have a special way of freaking some of us out. Many folks are certain to appreciate seeing a choice to avoid arachnids altogether when they find themselves scrolling through the game’s suite of accessibility options.

In addition to Arachnophobia Safe Mode, Survivor boasts a surprisingly impressive selection of accessibility toggles ranging from standard things like subtitles and HUD scaling to significant gameplay-altering options like multiple navigation assist features and a Slow Mode, the latter of which players can customize to decrease the speed of the game’s combat to their liking.

There’s even an option to turn off human dismemberment for those who prefer not to witness Stormtrooper arms being severed by a lightsaber — though we’re quite fond of seeing the Empire scum sliced and diced, personally.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

