God of War Ragnarök gets tons of accessibility features

Accessibility is a huge focus of the gaming industry in recent years and Santa Monica Studio is taking account of that with the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök. As shared on the official PlayStation blog, Ragnarök is set to launch with over 60 accessibility options to suit various player needs.

From UI readability to controller remapping, Santa Monica Studio is covering tons of bases to make the new God of War entry as accessible to players as possible. Not only is the game adding options, but all accessibility features from God of War (2018) are retained in Ragnarök as well.

“For God of War (2018) on PC, we made sure to improve and continue to iterate on popular features from the initial PlayStation release,” Lead UX Designer of Santa Monica Studio, Mila Pavlin states. “We’re pleased to be continuing to support these features in God of War Ragnarök on PS4 and PS5.”

Pavlin also shared that the auto sprint, persistent dot (always on reticle), aim style, and block style features are some of the returning accessibility options, which were introduced in the God of War (2018) PC port. Here are the new features that’ll be joining that list in God of War Ragnarök.

  • Captions
  • Subtitle and Caption Size
  • Subtitle and Caption Color
  • Speaker Names
  • Subtitle Background
  • Subtitle and Caption Background Blur
  • Direction Indicator
  • Text and Icon Size
  • Controller Remapping
  • High Contrast Mode
  • High Contrast Activation Customization
  • High Contrast Color Customization
  • Navigation Assist
  • Traversal Assistance
  • Assistance+
  • Audio Cues

In Sony’s blog post, Pavlin states that there are more options to come that will span even more functions of the game.

God of War Ragnarök is expected to launch this year for PS4 and PS5, though it has yet to receive a release date.

