Is College Football 25 cross-platform?

A player holds a football in EA Sports College Football 25.
EA

College football fans have been dispirited since 2013 brought the end of EA Sport’s long-running College Football franchise due to legal hang-ups. But while the highly regarded NCAA Football 14 may be the final installment in the original series, the company has finally revived the college football experience a full 11 years later with the aptly renamed College Football 25.

This rebranded release has been a soaring success for the EA Sports lineup, with many citing it as the best sports game released in quite some time. As such, many college football fans are rushing to see what all of the hype is about. If that’s you, you may also be on a different platform than some of your other friends and wondering whether College Football 25 offers cross-platform play. Here’s what you need to know.

Is College Football 25 cross-platform?

Yes, College Football 25 features cross-platform play between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This option is toggled on by default, but it can be turned off if you prefer to strictly play with players on your platform. However, this isn’t available for every mode, so if your goal is to play with friends in a different ecosystem, you’ll want to check the list below and be sure the mode you want to play together is supported.

The following modes support crossplay in College Football 25:

  • Road to the College Football Playoff
  • College Football Ultimate Team
  • Play a Friend

Unfortunately, Dynasty Mode does not provide cross-platform functionality and can only be played with other players on your platform. Additionally, College Football 25 does not offer cross-progression, so you can’t move your progress from one platform to another.

