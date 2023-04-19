 Skip to main content
How to start the Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West

Jesse Lennox
By

Aloy’s adventure wasn’t fully concluded at the end of Horizon Forbidden West, but you don’t have to wait for the third game to continue her journey. With the Burning Shores DLC, a brand new region is unlocked. This area is home to the Quen tribe and brings in a new character named Seyka to accompany Aloy on a new quest. Of course, there will also be tons of sidequests, new machines to hunt, and sights to see. If you’re interested in exploring this new and dangerous region, there are some requirements you should know about that could prevent you from jumping in as quickly as you think. Here’s everything you need to know about how to start the Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to start the Burning Shores DLC

Aloy riding a machine in the sky over LA.

The major requirement for accessing the new content (outside of purchasing it, of course) is that this takes place after the main campaign, unlike the DLC for the first game that could be accessed in the middle of the story. This means that you need to have gotten through all main story missions ending in “Singularity.” Your save must be at this point to access the DLC. If you finished the game and started a New Game + run, but haven’t gotten back up to that point, you won’t be able to start the DLC until you get there again. The final mission of the game has a recommended level of 35, while the first mission of Burning Shores is 38, so you may want to do some side activities beforehand if you are underleveled.

It is also important to note that this DLC is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. If you own Horizon: Forbidden West on the PS4, you won’t be able to activate or play it on that console, unfortunately.

If you meet these requirements, upon starting up your save file with the DLC downloaded, Aloy will receive a call on her Focus from Sylens asking to meet him at Tilda’s mansion to begin the first quest of the DLC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

