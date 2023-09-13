Where to find The Den in Starfield

For all you Starfield players who prefer to live a life of crime, then you’ll no doubt know that collecting and selling contraband is one of the most lucrative ways to spend your time. However, you aren’t able to just take these illegal items and sell them freely, especially if you don’t have a ship that can hide your questionable cargo. If you want a safe place you can land and find a willing buyer for whatever haul you’ve got in your ship’s hold, The Den is where you want to go. This is a hotspot for all sorts of illegal activity and nefarious players in the Starfield world but isn’t exactly a place that advertises its location. If you want to pay a visit to The Den, here’s where to find it.

How to get to The Den

To travel to The Den, open your star map and look for the Wolf system. This will be to the right of the Sol system and near the Narion and Alpha Centauri systems. Once you zoom in on the Wolf system, you won’t find a planet named The Den because it isn’t a planet at all – it is a space station. The Den is actually orbiting the planet Chthonia, so locate that and then look for an icon of an outpost near it called The Den. Select it and you can fast travel over.

Because it’s a space station, you will need to fly in manually and dock with the station to enter it as opposed to simply landing on a planet. Once connected, you can disembark your ship and do whatever business you need in The Den, legal or otherwise.

