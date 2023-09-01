 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to board enemy ships in Starfield

Jesse Lennox
By

Space combat is one of the features Starfield introduces to take advantage of its sci-fi setting. You will be given a ship almost immediately to get you started, but if you're interested in being a space pirate, you'll likely want an upgrade. Whatever you're piloting, piracy pays much more if you choose to board an enemy craft rather than simply blast it into star bits. While not the most complex space simulation game out there, knowing how to board enemy ships in Starfield is a bit tricky.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • A spaceship

A tutorial on how to board ships in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

How to board enemy ships

While cruising among the planets and stars, you're free to engage any ships you spot in combat. To make the most out of your pirate efforts, make sure you board the enemy ship and loot all the goodies inside.

Step 1: Enter your ship and go into orbit.

Step 2: Fly around until you find a target ship.

Related

Step 3: Engage in combat and attack until you disable the shields and engine.

Step 4: Stop firing before reducing the ship's health to zero.

Step 5: Make sure you're locked onto the ship and fly within 500 meters.

A cockpit view of an enemy ship that can be docked with.
Bethesda Softworks

Step 6: Once within this range, the Board prompt will appear.

Step 7: Hold the button down to dock your ship with the target . You and your companion can enter the ship on foot.

Be warned that the crew likely won't be too welcoming to you boarding them, so go in with some strong guns and be ready for a fight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to beat Sea Spider in Armored Core 6
A spider mech flying above the boss spider mech.

After the difficult chapter 1 final boss, you should be ready for a similar experience when you hit the end of chapter 2 in Armored Core 6. These final tests are here to make sure you're ready to go on to the next level of difficulty in the game, ensuring your AC has the proper gear and weapons to handle the next set of missions. The Sea Spider is not going to give you a moment to think, so you will need to come in with a proper setup and plan of attack. Here's how to beat the Sea Spider in Armored Core 6.
Sea Spider boss guide

When prepping your AC for this fight, we suggest slapping on a pair of Gatling guns for your arms and twin Songbirds for your shoulder weapons. The Songbirds are there to inflict as much stagger as possible in the shortest amount of time, which you can then follow up with the consistent damage of your Gatlings. The only other thing to make sure to have is your own set of spider legs. During the boss's second phase, you will want to be able to stay airborne.

Read more
These are the only gaming laptops you should consider if you want to play Starfield
Stadium lighting on the Alienware x16 laptop.

Starfield will undoubtedly be one of the biggest game releases of the year, and to experience it in its full glory, you'll need some serious horsepower. We've rounded up five of the best gaming laptops that should be able to chew through the game on release day.

We review dozens of gaming laptops each year, and Starfield is shaping up to challenge even the most powerful hardware. Here are the gaming laptops that can stand up to the game and still deliver great performance.

Read more
How to beat Balteus in Armored Core 6
Two mechs facing off about to fight.

The first chapter of Armored Core 6 will teach you all the basics you need to know when jumping into your AC mech on a mission. You might face a tough mission or two here and there, and even a challenging boss, but you likely won't hit a real roadblock until the final boss of chapter 1, Balteus. This boss acts much differently from any enemy you faced before, and won't go easy on you. If you're struggling to survive in this hectic encounter, here's how to beat Balteus in Armored Core 6.
Balteus boss guide

Why will Balteus give you so much trouble? This is the first boss with a shield, and it can unleash what feels like an impossible amount of missiles upon you. When entering this fight, it is important that you have something that can quickly deal with its shields, such as a pulse gun or strong assault rifle, plus something on your shoulders like missile launchers for when it's time to deal direct damage.

Read more