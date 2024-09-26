 Skip to main content
How to join the FragPunk closed beta

fragpunk announcement xbox game showcase key art
NetEase

One of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games is the stylish and wacky FragPunk. Coming sometime in 2025, this hero shooter lets you change the game, literally, by activating various Shard Cards that can alter the game in hundreds of ways. Each game is meant to be fast, lasting a maximum of two and a half minutes, with one false move knocking you out. We're all eager to test out this cast of heroes and bend the game in our favor with cards, but the full release is still far off. That doesn't mean you can't get a taste of FragPunk early. A closed beta test is starting soon, so make sure you sign up to get a spot.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Xbox Series X/S

  • Steam

A sword deflects a bullet in Fragpunk.
NetEase

How to sign up for the FragPunk beta on Xbox

Signing up for the beta doesn't guarantee you will get access. This beta is running on a first-come first-served basis, so the faster you register, the better your odds are.

Step 1: Start your console and go to the Xbox Insider Hub.

Step 2: Go to Previews > FragPunk

Step 3: Choose Join.

Once your registration is finished, wait for confirmation to know if you got a slot or not.

Someone getting a headshot in FragPunk.
Bad Guitar Studio

How to sign up for the FragPunk beta on PC

PC players on Steam aren't left out of the fun, either. Here's how to register for the beta on PC.

Step 1: Open Steam and visit the FragPunk store page here.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Request Access under the Join the FragPunk Playtest banner.

If you're selected to join the beta, Steam will send you an email confirming your placement.

The FragPunk beta will begin at 3 p.m. PT October 10 and end 4:59 p.m. PT October 21. Preloading will begin on October 8 if you want to make sure you are ready to start as soon as the beta opens. It will also feature crossplay options for those who want to matchmake between Xbox and PC.

