How to gameshare on a PS5

It’s safe to say that we are inching closer and closer to a world without physical discs. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S mark the first time we’ve been able to purchase a major console at launch without a disk drive, which has raised concerns for gamers who like sharing their games with friends and family. Thankfully, like the PlayStation 4, the PS5 includes a feature that allows for just that. However, with every new console comes a new interface and system to navigate. Here’s what you need to know about gamesharing on the PS5.

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes What You Need PlayStation 5

Contents How to set up gameshare on the PS5

How to set up gameshare on the PS5

Enabling gameshare on your best PS5 games may be even easier than enabling the feature on a PS4. That is if you familiarize yourself with the updated terminology. On the newer console, the feature is called “Console Sharing and Offline Play.” Here’s a quick guide to set it up.

Step 1: Log in to your PlayStation Network account on your PS5.

Step 2: From the main menu, click the Gear icon located between the magnifying glass and your avatar to access the Settings tab.

Step 3: Select Users and Accounts.

Step 4: Scroll down and select the Other option.

Step 5: Select Console Sharing and Offline Play. If the text says this option is enabled on your PS5, that means you’re not able to gameshare and need to select disable.

Step 6: Log out of your PSN account on your PS5.

Step 7: Log in with your PSN on the console you want to gameshare with.

Step 8: Navigate to the same menu and select Don’t Disable in the Console Sharing and Offline Play menu.

Step 9: Log out of your PSN on this console.

After the person you’re gamesharing with logs back in via their PSN account, they will have access to any of your compatible games from their PS5. Use this feature wisely. As far as we know, you can only gameshare with one other person, so make the decision a good one. If worst comes to worst, you should be able to shut down the feature and then try it all again from the beginning to share with someone else.

You may be wondering if the gameshare feature runs both ways. The answer is yes — whoever you share with will have access to your library, and you’ll have access to any of the games on their console. Say goodbye to the days of sharing discs. The modern and far more convenient way of sharing games is here to stay.

Editors' Recommendations