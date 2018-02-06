How to gameshare your digital library with a friend on PlayStation 4

Sharing games is no longer as easy as passing a cartridge to a fellow third grader on the playground. With so many games stored digitally, it’s incredibly hard to navigate the endless hoops and requirements to play your games when and where you want. But thankfully, there are ways to share your games across multiple PlayStation 4 consoles, so you and a close friend or family member can play without having to log into your account each time. Even better, it’s actually a pretty simple process.

Our walkthrough will teach you how to gameshare on PS4. In the simplest terms, it allows you and someone else to connect your libraries of downloaded games and access them with fewer restrictions. For this process, you’ll only need access to your friend’s PS4 and your own account info.

You’ll start by logging into your PlayStation Network Account on your friend’s console. From there, you can select the settings tab on the main menu.

Once you’ve done that, simply select “Account Management.”

Select “Activate as your primary PS4.”

Select “Activate.”After this step, you should be able to access all of your games on your friend’s console. They will still have to download them, but they won’t need to sign back into your account on that PlayStation.

5. If you are exchanging access to your digital game libraries, have your friend or family complete steps 1-4 on your PS4.

Additional notes

Be warned that if you need to make significant changes to your account or user settings, like, for example, if you grab a new PlayStation 4 Pro, then you’ll need to redo the process. If the person you’ve shared your account with is someone you trust (and we strongly recommend you only share accounts with close friends or family), then they will need deactivate their device as your account’s primary system so you can set up your console. After your new console is set, you can redo this process to set up gamesharing again.

Also keep in mind that you can share your account with an unlimited number of people, but you can only do this process, which allows you to play the same game on two consoles at the same time, with one other person. If you try to hook up three friends, for example, and all four of you want to play a game together, your account will be flagged and blocked.

Barring all that, though, you’re all set!