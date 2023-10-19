How to fast travel in Spider-Man 2

There are few games that are as fun to simply move around in as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Between the silky smooth swinging and new wingsuits, the expanded New York map is a Spider-Man’s playground. However, with the addition of an all-new section of the map, getting all the way from one end to the other will start to become a time-consuming process. As fun as traversal is, there will be times when you’re doing sidequests or cleaning up collectibles that you’ll just want to get where you need to be and skip the trip. Spider-Man 2 pushes the PlayStation 5’s SSD to the limits with near-instant fast travel, but it takes a bit of work before you’re able to use it.

How to unlock fast travel

Fast travel is not only locked by default, but must be earned for each of the game’s individual boroughs. Each section of the map has a completion ranking that fills up as you perform activities within it, such as sidequests, photo-ops, Marko’s Memories, stop crimes, and more. Each will boost the total level, with three rewards tied to set points. The first will give you some Rare Tech Parts, but it’s the second one we’re after. Once you hit about 50% completion, you will unlock the option to fast travel in that specific zone. You will need to repeat the process for each borough to fully unlock the map.

With fast travel unlocked in one or more areas, you can take advantage of it by opening your map and placing your cursor over the exact spot you want to travel to. It may adjust slightly to be between buildings, but after holding the Triangle button down, the game will zoom directly into the map and seamlessly give you control of Spider-Man mid-swing or while gliding exactly where you wanted to be.

