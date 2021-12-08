With more PlayStation games coming to PC, graphics card manufacturer Nvidia has been working on making the PC versions of titles better than their console counterparts. Horizon Zero Dawn is getting the DLSS treatment, while God of War will get the same, along with a suite of other graphical improvements.

Starting today, anyone with one of Nvidia’s beefier cards in their computer can play Horizon Zero Dawn on PC with Nvidia’s DLSS tech. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, boosts frame rates in-game without reducing resolutions by using A.I. rendering. The technique lets players run their games at high resolutions, with maxed-out settings, or even with ray tracing enabled, without shedding too many frames. While Horizon Zero Dawn doesn’t have ray tracing, the game is quite demanding, although Nvidia claims that DLSS can boost the game’s performance by “up to 50%.”

As for next year’s PC rerelease of God of War, the blockbuster title will receive numerous changes and improvements when it moves off of consoles. Along with Nvidia’s DLSS, anyone playing God of War on PC with an Nvidia graphics card will be able to use Nvidia Reflex, which reduces latency. The game will also have a full bevy of graphics settings options, letting players turn on high-resolution shadows, higher rendering resolutions, and more. And thanks to an uncapped frame rate, players can finally play God of War at 144 frames per second.

Nvidia also shared God of War‘s PC system requirements, revealing that the title won’t be too demanding to run. God of War is set to launch on PC on January 14, 2022.

