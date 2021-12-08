  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nvidia will give PlayStation PC games the DLSS treatment

Otto Kratky
By

With more PlayStation games coming to PC, graphics card manufacturer Nvidia has been working on making the PC versions of titles better than their console counterparts. Horizon Zero Dawn is getting the DLSS treatment, while God of War will get the same, along with a suite of other graphical improvements.

Starting today, anyone with one of Nvidia’s beefier cards in their computer can play Horizon Zero Dawn on PC with Nvidia’s DLSS tech. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, boosts frame rates in-game without reducing resolutions by using A.I. rendering. The technique lets players run their games at high resolutions, with maxed-out settings, or even with ray tracing enabled, without shedding too many frames. While Horizon Zero Dawn doesn’t have ray tracing, the game is quite demanding, although Nvidia claims that DLSS can boost the game’s performance by “up to 50%.”

As for next year’s PC rerelease of God of War, the blockbuster title will receive numerous changes and improvements when it moves off of consoles. Along with Nvidia’s DLSS, anyone playing God of War on PC with an Nvidia graphics card will be able to use Nvidia Reflex, which reduces latency. The game will also have a full bevy of graphics settings options, letting players turn on high-resolution shadows, higher rendering resolutions, and more. And thanks to an uncapped frame rate, players can finally play God of War at 144 frames per second.

God of War's PC specs.

Nvidia also shared God of War‘s PC system requirements, revealing that the title won’t be too demanding to run. God of War is set to launch on PC on January 14, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

The 31 best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now

Tom Cruise in Minority Report.

What to watch on Netflix when you’ve run out of things to watch

hidden gems on netflix bodyguard

You can now download the first Android 12L Beta on your Google Pixel

Android 12L shown for a larger display.

Oppo may reveal AR Glasses and (maybe) a foldable phone at Inno Day 2021

oppo AR glass 2021

The best movies and shows on Shudder

Carnival of Souls

Apple stopped making iPhone 13 models in October following a supply chain issue

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

Nvidia finally delivers good news on future of the GPU shortage

A close-up image of Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers needs to give its survivors a break

dragon ball breakers balancing issues db raider wins

New report indicates that Apple’s two secret projects are its ‘next big thing’

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Microsoft and Samsung could team up on new AR headset

microsoft hololens 2

Razer’s new MagSafe cooling fan brings RGB to iPhone gamers

Razer Phone cooler chroma.

How to add your favorite podcasts to your Google Home routines

nest speaker on table light on

The next Super Smash Bros. would have to shrink the roster, says creator Sakurai

Nintendo characters standing on a cliff.