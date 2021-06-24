With another year comes another huge sale from Steam. As in summers past, Steam is slashing a ton of prices from many hit titles, both old and new.

The Steam Summer Sale is a huge event for PC gamers. Every year, thousands of games get huge deals for a few weeks. This year’s sale runs from June 24 through July 8.

There are tons of games being discounted, but here are a few highlights to keep an eye on. One title that’s easy to recommend is Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which comes packaged with Halo 1-5 and Reach, all for 50% off at just $20. Each title is available separately as well for under $5.

Another big title that’s sporting a great deal is the renowned Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, which includes the base game and all of its DLC. At just $30 thanks to the sale, this is a welcome addition to any PC library.

There is also indie hit Hades for those who want a unique roguelike challenge at just under $18. For players looking for a more laid-back experience, there’s always No Man’s Sky, which just received an amazing expansion that added tons of quality of life updates to the game free of charge. It’s being discounted to $30.

There are tons of other games on sale for a solid discount like Resident Evil 3, Forza Horizon 4, Hollow Knight, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Nier Replicant, and many more, so take a look through on Steam to find some deals.

