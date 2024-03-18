Steam Spring Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to do some Spring cleaning. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean cleaning out your wallet because Steam has launched its seasonal sale event to cut prices on tons of amazing games to some of the lowest we’ve seen.

Given how many incredible games were released last year and at the beginning of this year, odds are you have quite a few games on your backlog you’ve yet to get to. Your patience may have paid off if you’ve held out until now. Act fast, though, because this sale won’t last forever.

Recommended Videos

When is the Steam Spring Sale 2024?

The Steam Spring Sale has already sprung and will close on March 21.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Best deals for the Steam Spring Sale 2024

Baulder’s Gate 3 — $59.99 $53.99 (10% off)

Hogwarts Legacy — $59.99 $34.99 (50% off)

Resident Evil 4 — $39.99 $29.99 (25% off)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — $ 69.99 $55.99 (20% off)

Starfield — $69.99 $46.89 (33% off)

Remnant 2 — $49.99 $29.99 (40% off)

Diablo 4 — $69.99 $34.99 (50% off)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade — $69.99 $34.99 (50% off)

Lies of P — $59.99 $44.99 (25% off)

Best deals under $20

Dave the Diver — $19.99 $14.99 (25% off)

Pizza Tower — $19.99 $13.39 (33% off)

Blasphemous 2 — $29.99 $17.99 (40% off)

Chants of Sennaar — $19.99 $14.99 (25% off)

Cocoon — $24.99 $17.49 (30% off)

Slay the Princess — $17.99 $16.19 (10% off)

The Talos Principle 2 — $29.99 $17.99 (40% off)

Best deals under $10

Hollow Knight — $14.99 $7.49 (50% off)

Pentiment — $19.99 $9.99 (50% off)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $29.99 $4.79 (84% off)

Lethal Company — $9.99 $7.99 (20% off)

Battlefield 2042 — $59.99 $8.99 (85% off)

Inscryption — $19.99 $9.99 (50% off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $59.99 $8.99 (85% off)

Editors' Recommendations