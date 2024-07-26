Your Steam demos are about to get much more organized

Steam is implementing changes to how demos work on the platform, which will not only help developers with getting their games discovered but makes the experience better for users.

The biggest change, according to a post on Steam, is that demos are easier to both find, install, and remove from your library. You don’t have to immediately install the demo to add it to your library, and if you want to remove it, all you have to do is right-click on the game and select “remove from account” or just uninstall it. You can also install one even if you own the game.

Recommended Videos

Previously, you would go to a game’s store page and install the demo, which would then show up in your library. However, it was treated like you installed a full game, so not only does it stay in your library after uninstalling but it won’t disappear even after you add the full game to your account. These updates ensure that demos don’t clog up your account.

The update will also help with discoverability, a constant point of concern among developers. Game demos will now show up on the Steam store under the appropriate sections, a huge change from being only on the game page. Valve writes that demos “behave more like free games,” so they’ll show up on trending charts and on specific store pages.

Similarly to how free games work, you can also wishlist a game, and you’ll get a notification for when its demo is available.

This is an excellent change, especially as events like Steam Next Fest and SimFest, which specifically help promote demos for upcoming games, become more common. Demos are a great way for developers to build buzz and update potential players in on the development of in-progress titles.