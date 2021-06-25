  1. Gaming

Finished with Final Fantasy XIV’s free trial? Get the full game for 60% off

By

The Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Bundle has received a 60% price cut thanks to the Steam Summer Sale. Every year, the Steam Summer Sale ushers in a plethora of deals to let budget-conscious players purchase some iconic games.

The Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Bundle consists of the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition, as well as the Shadowbringers expansion. The package includes the base game of Final Fantasy XIV Online,as well as the first two DLCs, A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. This bundle also includes a 30-day subscription-free period once you create an account.

This bundle costs about $60 at full price, but this deal brings it down to about $24. If you by chance already have the base game or the Starter Edition, the Shadowbringers DLC is also currently 60% off at $16.

Final Fantasy XIV Online is a critically acclaimed MMORPG that has taken the internet by storm. With this bundle, you will be fully equipped to jump in and play the game in its entirety. However, if you are still on the fence about this game, Final Fantasy XIV allows you to play the game for free up to level 60, which includes the base game as well as the critically acclaimed Heavensward expansion with no time restriction (perhaps you’re familiar with the meme the trial has spawned). If the free trial gets its hooks into you, then you can purchase the bundle in order to be up to date with the full retail version of Final Fantasy XIV Online.

