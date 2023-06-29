Steam Summer Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

It’s officially summertime! While most folks are getting outside and enjoying some sunshine, real gamers know that its the season of one of the best gaming sales: the Steam Summer Sale. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed so far this year.
Now is the perfect time to scout the sale and pick up any games you’ve had on your wish list for a while or take a risk on a deeply discounted game you normally wouldn’t pick up. You can even buy a game to send directly to a friend so they’ll game with you instead of going camping this weekend. These deals don’t last forever. Check out all the details below so you don’t miss out.
When is Steam Summer Sale 2023?
The Steam Winter Sale goes live at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 29, and will run for two weeks until July 13, 2023.
Best deals for Steam Summer Sale 2022
These are some of the best deals we’ve seen during the Steam Winter Sale so far. We’ll update this list as we explore the massive sale.
- Elden Ring —
$60$42 (30% off)
- God of War —
$50$30 (40% off)
-
Cyberpunk 2077 —
$60$30 (50% off)
- DayZ —
$45$27 (40% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI —
$60$6 (90% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade —
$70$40 (43% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (GOTY Edition) —
$60$30 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits —
$40$16 (60% off)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy —
$60$18 (70% off)
- Rust —
$40$27 (33% off)
- Sonic Frontiers —
$60$35 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition —
$30$12 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 —
$60$20 (67% off)
Best deals under $20
- FIFA 23 —
$70$17.49 (75% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits —
$40$16 (60% off)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy —
$60$18 (70% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition —
$30$12 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 —
$60$18 (67% off)
- Sea of Thieves —
$40$20 (50% off)
- Hades —
$125$12.50 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V —
$40$15 (63% off)
- Unpacking —
$20$15 (40% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 —
$60$15 (75% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered —
$40$20 (50% off)
Best deals $10 and under
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI —
$60$6 (90% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons —
$40$6 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online —
$20$6 (70% off)
- Human: Fall Flat —
$20$6 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley —
$15$10 (34% off)
- Metro Exodus —
$30$6 (80% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic —
$30$10 (67% off)
- Vampire Survivors —
$5$3.74 (25% off)
- Street Fighter V —
$20$10 (50% off)
Editors' Recommendations
- You can get a Steam Deck for 20% off right now during Steam Summer Sale
- Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, and more
- Best gaming headset deals: Corsair, Razer, Logitech, and Astro
- Best video game deals for May 2023: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch
- It’s the last day of Nintendo’s April Indie Sale — don’t miss these 7 great games