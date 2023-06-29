 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Steam Summer Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

Sam Hill
By

It’s officially summertime! While most folks are getting outside and enjoying some sunshine, real gamers know that its the season of one of the best gaming sales: the Steam Summer Sale. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed so far this year.

Now is the perfect time to scout the sale and pick up any games you’ve had on your wish list for a while or take a risk on a deeply discounted game you normally wouldn’t pick up. You can even buy a game to send directly to a friend so they’ll game with you instead of going camping this weekend. These deals don’t last forever. Check out all the details below so you don’t miss out.

Recommended Videos

When is Steam Summer Sale 2023?

Steam Summer Sale key art,

The Steam Winter Sale goes live at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 29, and will run for two weeks until July 13, 2023.

Related

Best deals for Steam Summer Sale 2022

An enemy swings a sword at the main character of Cyberpunk 2077.

These are some of the best deals we’ve seen during the Steam Winter Sale so far. We’ll update this list as we explore the massive sale.

Best deals under $20

Best deals $10 and under

Stardew Valley Multiplayer Fishing

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
No joke — Asus is releasing a Steam Deck competitor
Asus ROG Ally on a purple background.

Asus released a trailer for a handheld Steam Deck competitor over the weekend, but there was just one problem. The trailer dropped on April 1. That lead many to assume it was an elaborate, high-budget April Fool's prank, but Asus has confirmed that its handheld gaming PC is real and coming soon.

ROG ALLY - ROG’s First Gaming Handheld Console

Read more
Counter-Strike 2 limited test: how to play, game modes, and more
Soldiers in Counter-Strike 2 key art.

After a few weeks of leaks and rumors, Valve has finally announced that Counter-Strike 2 will be launching this summer as a free update to CS:GO.

Valve is describing Counter-Strike 2 as an  “overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience” and “the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history," promising years of support for the game. It sounds a lot similar to how Blizzard handled the jump to Overwatch 2.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Remake PC: best settings, ray tracing, FSR, and more
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is undoubtedly one of the most visually impressive PC releases we've seen in the past few years. Leveraging the highly scalable RE Engine, the game looks great while accommodating a wide range of hardware. In this guide, we're going to help you find the best settings.

In addition to the flexible engine, Resident Evil 4 Remake includes upscaling options and ray tracing to push high-end rigs to their limit. I've spent a few hours testing the game to dig into how ray tracing performs, what the best settings are, and what you can expect out of upscaling.
Best settings for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Read more