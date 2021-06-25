  1. Gaming

Borderlands 3 has crossplay now, so get a copy for up to 67% off

By

It’s summer and you know what that means. Temperatures rising, grills being fired up, and video games being offered at steep discounts. The Steam Summer Sale is underway, and you can pick up just about any game you want for far below its usual price. That extends to Borderlands 3, which is currently on sale for 67% off.

That discount only applies to the base game, which costs just $20. If you want access to the full Borderlands 3 experience, you’ll have to pay a bit more. Of course, it’s still less than you’d usually pay. The Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition, which comes with the game’s first season pass and some “Digital Deluxe Extras,” is currently 55% off at $36.

For the full Borderlands 3 experience though, you’ll have to pick up the Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition. This version of the game is currently discounted 57%, bringing its usual cost of $115 all the way down to $50. For that price, you get everything Borderlands 3 has to offer, including everything from the Super Deluxe Edition, the game’s second season pass, and a gold weapons skin pack.

This massive Borderlands 3 sale comes at just the right time, as the game has recently received a game-changing update. As of June 24, crossplay has been added to Borderlands 3. Now, anyone on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mac, Stadia, and PC can play together. The game’s level-cap for characters has also been increased by seven levels from 65 to 72, giving players a total of 70 skill points to build their biggest and best characters with.

These discounts on Borderlands 3 will be available until the Steam Summer sale ends on July 8, so you’ve got all the time you need to wrangle your friends into a squad of gun-toting vault hunters.

