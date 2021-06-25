The Steam Summer sale has begun, bringing huge deals on several PC games. One of this year’s headlining discounts is Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is on sale for 50% off on Steam right now.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a bundle that includes six classic halo games, including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Reach. The collection has been optimized for PC with 4K graphics and 60 frames per second. It faithfully preserves the single-player campaigns and multiplayer modes of each game. Online play is available for all games in the bundle.

The 50% price cut takes the package down to $20 from its usual $40 price tag. For those who don’t want to buy the entire package, each individual game is discounted to $5. Those who are only itching to play some good old-fashioned Halo 2 can simply grab that title carte blanche instead.

It’s a bit of good timing, as Halo Infinite is right around the corner. While the game still doesn’t have an exact release date, Microsoft recently confirmed that it wll launch sometime this holiday season. That means we could see it as late as September, so The Master Chief Collection is a good way to kill the time until its release.

Developers recently revealed that they’re experimenting with upping the collection’s team sizes as well. Producer Sean Swidersky teased that team sizes may be increasing to as high as 60 players down the line, so it’s a good a time to get reacquainted with the multiplayer classics.

The Steam Summer Sale runs from now through July 8. Halo: The Master Chief Collection will remain 50% off until then, so there’s time to decide.

