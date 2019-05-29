Halo: Reach PC beta will be playable in Microsoft stores during E3

Share

If you want a shot at playing the remastered version of Halo: Reach early, you’re going to have to face off against crowds at E3. Windows Central reports that 343 Industries and Microsoft are hosting the Halo: Reach PC beta at participating Microsoft stores as part of the E3 2019 Fan Celebrations on June 9.

The stores that host the E3 2019 event will have additional attractions beyond the Halo: Reach PC beta. There will be prizes raffled off for Xbox fans and Microsoft’s E3 2019 briefing will be shown before Gears of War competitions kick off. Microsoft will have a massive presence at E3 2019 but this serves as a fun option for those not able to travel out to California to attend. Sony, which isn’t attending E3 for the first time since the event’s inception, has done similar events in movie theaters during E3 but will likely relegate any PlayStation news to a State of Play stream in June.

For those that have been waiting to get their hands on the Halo: Reach beta, this should be exciting news whether you plan to attend E3 or not. 343 Industries initially planned to start a beta phase for Halo: Reach in April, but it was delayed indefinitely later that month. This newly revealed event seems like the first test and should result in the game rolling out to Halo Insider program participants during the event or soon after.

Coupled with the reveal that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be coming to PC gamers, 343 Industries announced that Halo: Reach will be coming to Xbox One and PC players as well. The 2010 release is getting a makeover so it matches the rest of the collection, reaching 60FPS and 4K with HDR on compatible hardware.

In late April, 343 Industries shared it will be pulling back a bit from additional development on Halo Wars 2 and non-Reach titles on Xbox One so it can focus on finishing The Master Chief Collection and Reach. With this event and the eventual rollout of the beta in the coming months, the development studio should be nearing the launch for both Halo: Reach and The Master Chief Collection before too long.