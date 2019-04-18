Digital Trends
Gaming

How to get into the Halo: Reach beta on Xbox One and PC

Steven Petite
By
How to get into Halo: Reach beta

With Microsoft bringing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to PC, a wide swath of gamers who haven’t owned Xbox consoles will get to experience numerous Halo games for the first time. The Master Chief Collection, which originally launched in 2014, contains the first three sequential Halo games and Halo 3: ODST.

To celebrate their arrival on PC, Microsoft is also adding Halo: Reach. Reach is actually the first game in the series timeline, so it’s fitting that it will join The Master Chief Collection on PC. Don’t worry, Xbox One users. Halo: Reach is also being added to the Xbox One edition. The campaign and firefight will be paid DLC on Xbox One, but the multiplayer will come as a free update.

No release date has been set for Halo: Reach on Xbox One, but Microsoft and 343 Industries will host a beta for both Xbox One and PC users. Here’s how to get into the Halo: Reach beta.

Register as a Halo Insider

Only Halo Insiders will gain access to the private beta. Becoming a Halo Insider is free and a simple process. Simply sign into your Microsoft account and enter the required information here. If you’re a new Halo Insider, you must verify the email address you enter to complete the process. 343 Industries notes that often this confirmation email filters to your junk/spam folder.

PC users need to upload extra information

If you’re on Xbox One, you won’t need to enter any additional information after becoming a Halo Insider. PC users, however, need to upload their DxDiag and link the Insider account with their Steam ID. Your DxDiag is the DirectX Diagnostic Tool that helps to test video and sound functions on your PC, as well as troubleshoot any issues that may arise. You’ll be asked to run the DxDiag.exe file and then upload the text file results to the site. The text file results inform Microsoft about your rig.

343 will host multiple “flights”

How to get into Halo: Reach beta

The Halo: Reach beta is designed to examine KPIs (key performance indicators) to help the developers fix any issues that may crop up before launch. Seeing as the original launch of The Master Chief Collection was plagued with online connectivity problems, it makes sense that 343 and Microsoft want to be diligent with the testing.

For that reason, Microsoft is conducting multiple “flights.” This means that you may not get into the beta when it kicks off, but according to Microsoft, “Your time will come.”

 The beta might start before the end of April

After signing up, you’ll have to play the waiting game. According to a recent post from 343, the beta could begin on Xbox One and PC by the end of the month, provided that “everything goes to plan.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best video games for kids, sorted by age group, for April 2019
Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
Deals

Amazon drops prices on special-edition Xbox One wireless controllers

If you're looking for new or replacement controllers for your Xbox One or PC, Amazon has a few deals. Here are the best discounts on special-edition wireless controllers, standard options, and third-party alternatives.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
How to get into Halo: Reach beta
Gaming

Halo: Reach beta could go live for PC and Xbox One players soon

Halo: Reach is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this year for both PC and Xbox One players and 343 Industries has revealed when the first players may be able to get hands-on time.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Cuphead Bosses Ranked
Gaming

Cuphead bosses ranked from easiest to hardest to wallop

Cuphead is notorious for being an exceedingly tough boss rush game. Now that the gorgeous action game has arrived on Nintendo Switch, we decided to rank all 19 of its bosses from easiest to hardest.
Posted By Steven Petite
ffxiv how to get the regalia mount in a nocturne for heroes event ffxivregalia
Gaming

Travel in style with our guide to getting the Regalia mount in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV is currently running a crossover event with Final Fantasy XV, and the famous Regalia vehicle used by Noctis is part of the fun. Here is how to get the FFXIV Regalia mount.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Super Smash Bros Ultimate Joker challenger pack dlc fighter pass impressions pro players gamers
Gaming

Pro Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players react to Joker gameplay reveal

Joker's gameplay in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was revealed and professional players are sharing their thoughts on social media. We also reached out to a pro player to get her first impressions and fears based on what she's seen.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
what is the madden curse madden19 cover feature
Gaming

Did Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown fall victim to the Madden Curse?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse — and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Rick Marshall
microsoft xbox one recon tech special edition wireless controller 06807
Gaming

Get in control with some of the best Xbox One gamepads you can get right now

A number of different controllers are available on the Xbox One, from gamepads made by Microsoft, to third-party controllers loaded with special features. Here are the best you can buy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the sims 4 vampire sims4vampire2
Gaming

Play The Sims 4 the way it was meant to be played using a keyboard and mouse

The Sims 4 recently added keyboard and mouse support on Xbox One and PS4, giving players the chance to experience the game as it was designed. Here is how to use keyboard and mouse in The Sims 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch tips and tricks review photos pdx 507 skyrim
Gaming

10 Nintendo Switch tips and tricks to get the most out of your hybrid console

Have a new Nintendo Switch? Awesome! It's a great console from the moment you turn it on, but owners can make it even better by using a few simple tips and tricks. Here's what every Switch owner should know.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Xbox One X
Gaming

Xbox One X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which console is more powerful?

Far from cooling down, the console wars are only getting more intense. We compare Microsoft's Xbox One X to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro to help you decide which premium console is right for you.
Posted By Will Fulton
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Everything we know about the PS5, including its impressive hardware specs

PlayStation 5 rumors have circulated for over a year, but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin