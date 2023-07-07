 Skip to main content
This trick guarantees you’ll get bots only in every Fortnite match

Billy Givens
By
Characters including Optimus Prime from Fortnite.
Epic Games

Fortnite is one of the biggest names in gaming, and it’s quite easy to understand how it became a global phenomenon. The beloved battle royale is overflowing with things to do, and weekly updates ensure that there are always new weapons and items to engage with, fresh locales to visit on its ever-changing map, and plenty of XP to earn via daily and weekly challenges.

With so much to keep players coming back for more, you can be certain finding a lobby filled with other folks is an easy thing to do. But you’ve also probably noticed that many matches — particularly in lower and mid-tier lobbies — mix bots in with real players. This helps to fill out lobbies faster so you can get in and play consistently, and it also serves as a way to ensure that everyone in the match has a few opportunities to eliminate some baddies regardless of their skill level.

If you’re only looking to complete objectives, though, real players can prove to be frustrating. Luckily, there’s a way to make it so that only bots appear in your match. Here’s a useful tip that can guarantee you get lobbies that are populated exclusively by bots any time you’re seeking a more chill experience.

How to get bot lobbies in Fortnite

Most matches have at least a few bots, but if you’d like to guarantee every enemy in your match is a bot, we’ve got a foolproof way to make that happen. Here’s a step-by-step process.

  • The first thing you need is a second brand-new Fortnite account that has never completed a full match. The first match played by a new account is always exclusively against bots, and you’re going to be taking advantage of this. You can head over to the Epic Games account registration page to create a new account using your email, Google, Facebook, or a variety of other methods.
  • Secondly, you’ll need an additional platform to put this account on. One of the easiest methods is to simply download the game on a mobile device or tablet so that it’s easy for you to access while also using your main account on your primary platform. When you’ve decided on a platform for your second account, sign in there, download any updates, and then log in to the game.
  • When you’ve got your second account loaded up on your other platform, add your primary account as a friend.
  • Have one of the two accounts invite the other to a party, then ready up and start a match. This match will be entirely populated by bots, but there’s one more requirement if you wish to continue using this trick, so don’t skip the next step.
  • Here’s the most important part of this process: As soon as the match begins, immediately have the second account leave the lobby. This is vital because you need to ensure that the second account never completes a match. This makes certain that every future match you enter with this account will be registered as its “first match” and will always be filled exclusively with bots.

When you finish a match using this method, you can invite the second account back and start the process over as many times as you’d like, making this an ideal way to knock out daily and weekly quests. You can also invite other friends to the party and let them join in on the fun whenever you’d like, which can be especially great for introducing young or new players to the game for a few casual matches before they have to face real people.

Just remember that wins you score in bot lobbies won’t award a crown, so just use this trick to kick back and enjoy some leisure time in Fortnite.

