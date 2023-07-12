 Skip to main content
Fortnite Artifact Axe: how to destroy stones and best location

Billy Givens
By

Anyone who plays Fortnite long enough will come to love its yearly summer festivities, and as usual, this year’s Summer Escape Event has proven to be a great time for players looking to engage in fun quests and earn new cosmetics. This week provides a new quest that tasks you with destroying 10 stones in battle royale mode, which offers you the reward of a new harvesting tool known as the Artifact Axe. If you’re wondering what qualifies as a stone and how to destroy them, we’ll give you the details below.

How to destroy stones in Fortnite to earn the Artifact Axe

First of all, you’ve probably hidden behind some of these stones before because, well, the game is actually just referring to the large rocks you can find scattered all across the map. Some are larger than others, but they’re all easily identifiable and can be destroyed by smacking them repeatedly with a harvesting tool. In other words, you’re quite likely to run across plenty of them playing naturally, especially if you spend any time in forests or along the coast.

If you’re wanting to know of a spot that will help you knock the quest out quicker, you can try heading to the beach to the south of Kenjutsu Crossing at the bottom of the map.

Marker showing location of a beach on the Fortnite map

There are plenty of rocks down here along the coast, making this an extremely fast spot to complete the quest in its entirety in a single match. However, keep in mind other folks may have the same idea, so it might be best to loot up a bit before you start smacking away at rocks.

That’s the only step required to get the free Artifact Axe, so load into as many rounds as you need to until the job is done. Note that you can only do this in the battle royale playlist.

Resident Evil 4: all Blue Medallion locations
Leon holding a gun in Resident Evil 4.

As in the original game, blue request notes are scattered throughout the remake of Resident Evil 4, each asking you to track down and shoot five blue medallions in the respective area. Doing so is worth the effort, too, as you'll be able to earn Spinels as a reward, which you can then use for trading with the merchant. So, if you're ready to round up all of the blue medallions, we'll tell you where you can find them below.
Request No. 1: Farm Blue Medallions
The request note for this challenge is found as you enter the farm area, where you'll see it hanging on a wall near the gate that must be opened after finding the wooden cog.

Blue Medallion No.1
From where you first enter the farm area, the first medallion is hanging on the small building to the right. It's in clear sight and hard to miss, but walk around and face it head-on before trying to shoot it.

Read more
How to unlock the Serpent’s Head in Resident Evil 4
Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

When you reach the grand hall of the castle in Resident Evil 4, you'll find yourself needing to collect three heads to place on a chimera statue. While the Lion's Head and Goat's Head are both fairly straightforward combat challenges, the Serpent's Head is locked behind a gated display case that requires you to do a bit of puzzle-solving. Here's how to get it.
How to unlock the Serpent's Head
The Serpent's Head can be seen locked inside a display case upon first entering the dining hall through the door next to the chimera statue. You'll need to solve a puzzle to get it open, so head to the back of the hall and take a look at the two massive pictures on the wall there.

Each picture corresponds with a spot where either Leon or Ashley should sit. Leon needs to sit where the king is seated in the picture on the right, while Ashley needs to sit where the queen is seated in the picture on the left. If you'd like to figure the rest out for yourself, just take notes about the locations of the silverware, what types of food are plated, and so on to see what you can figure out. For the exact seating locations, though, we've got you covered below.

Read more
Where to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4
Leon S. Kennedy shoots villagers in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Anyone who played the original Resident Evil 4 back in the day knows that the unique Red9 handgun was one of the most powerful weapons you could get your hands on, and that hasn't really changed in Capcom's new remake. Though the red dot sight is no longer standard as it once was, the Red9 still hits nearly as hard as it did back then, so it's a worthy addition to your arsenal on any difficulty level. If you're looking to score this fan-favorite gun, you have two methods to do so, and we'll fill you in on the details here.
Where to Get the Red9
The Red9 can first be obtained near the beginning of Chapter 4. After a short trek, you'll gain access to another boat, which you can then use to navigate the lake and its surrounding waterways. When you're ready to get the Red9, set out toward the center of the lake to find a decrepit ship.

When you arrive at the decrepit ship, hop dock on the side and board it. There's a chest directly in front of you after you board, but it's not the one you're looking for. Grab what's inside and then walk out and veer to the left. The chest here contains the Red9.

Read more