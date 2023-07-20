Much of Remnant 2‘s leveling process is based around increasing the ranks of traits that you’ll discover throughout your journe. This will give you plenty of opportunities to build a character that best matches your playstyle. In the game’s opening hours, however, each character will begin with just a few traits that can be leveled, and your equally limited trait points can make deciding which of those you want to invest in somewhat of a challenge. In this guide, we’ll give you our opinion on which of these are best to focus on for optimizing the early part of your adventure. Here are the best traits to level first in Remnant 2

Best traits to level first in Remnant 2

When beginning the game with a new character, you’ll have only five traits – one archetype trait exclusive to the archetype you’ve chosen and four core traits that every character begins with. Your archetype trait will level automatically as you play with that archetype, so you don’t need to do anything with that trait. Instead, let’s take a look at the four other core traits and discuss which ones are best to invest in.

Vigor

Vigor improves your overall health, which means you can take more damage before dying. This is likely the most important trait to pump points into, especially when first setting out into the dangerous world of Remnant 2. Enemies hit hard (especially bosses) and you have limited healing options during these opening hours, so you’ll need every bit of extra health you can get. It wouldn’t hurt to prioritize this trait until you get it to level 10, actually, as you’ll be able to get plenty more points as the game progresses, and being able to take a few more hits against the game’s first few bosses is immensely helpful. This is even more true for Challengers in team compositions where they’ll be tanking and spending a lot of time in melee range.

Endurance

Endurance improves your overall stamina, which will allow you to run and roll more during combat. This is a great option to level up if you’re playing a character that is focused on melee, as it will allow you to run more when you get surrounded or roll out of the way of enemy attacks without worrying as much about your stamina meter. For primarily ranged players, though, it’s a bit less useful, so you’re probably better putting those points elsewhere early on. As with Vigor, though, Challengers will likely benefit most from the trait due to their tendency to be a group’s close-quarters combat specialist.

Spirit

Spirit improves your weapon mod power generation. This helps you to earn the ability to use your weapon mods more often in combat, meaning that its usefulness is entirely dependent on how useful your weapon mods are to your build. At the beginning of the game, your weapon mods will be most helpful during boss battles, and you’re likely to end them before generating a second use of your mod anyways. Because of this, Spirit is likely better saved for leveling later on so that you can focus on survivability first. Gunslingers, however, are likely to see this as a good option in group settings because they’re designed to be a DPS powerhouse.

Expertise

Expertise improves the cooldown speed of your archetype skills. This will aid you in using these skills more frequently, which can be a help against bosses and packs of deadly foes. However, like with Spirit, the usefulness of this trait in the initial few hours of the game is limited due to the already long cooldowns and the speed at which many bosses are likely to fall anyways. While Vigor should still be a priority for most classes, Expertise can be a particularly worthwhile trait for Medics who are playing with a group, as it’s vital to keep their healing capabilities available as much as possible.

