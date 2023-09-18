All status effects in Lies of P and how to cure them

Lies of P is a challenging role-playing game that will test your mettle at every turn with deadly enemies and dastardly environmental traps. But to make things even a bit more difficult, you’ll have to contend with a collection of status effects that can majorly affect your character and make things much harder for you in battle. We’ve compiled a list of all status effects in Lies of P, as well as a list of ways to cure them.

All status effects

There are a total of seven status effects, with each either dealing damage or having a noticeable impact on your ability to perform in battle. Here are all of them and how they work.

Recommended Videos

Overheat

Overheat is caused by taking too much fire damage too quickly. When the Overheat bar fills entirely, you’ll begin to burn and lose health until it is cured or wears off naturally. During this time, your Guard Regain recovery amount will also be reduced, which can drastically impact your survivability in fast-paced encounters.

Shock

When Shock is applied, your character’s stamina recovery will be reduced significantly, which can have devastating consequences. Until this effect is cured or wears of naturally, you’ll be stuck with very limited movement and attack opportunities due to your decreased stamina.

Electric Shock

Not to be confused with standard Shock, Electric Shock is caused by taking too much Electric Blitz damage in a short period of time. When this happens, you’ll take increased Electric Blitz and physical damage for the duration of the effect, and your Fable meter will drain continuously, which can reduce your attack options in combat.

Decay

Decay is caused by taking too much Acid damage within a small time window. This will cause constant weapon and acid damage, both of which can make life difficult for you in battle since letting it go on for too long can result in needing to repair your weapon while also dodging your foes’ attacks.

Corruption

Corruption is caused by a buildup of, well, Corruption. When this happens, you’ll be afflicted with what is essentially your textbook poison effect, meaning your HP will drain continuously until it wears off or is healed with an item. This can be especially challenging to cope with when also fighting enemies, so avoiding sources of Corruption is highly advised when possible.

Break

Break is an annoying status effect to contend with, as letting its bar build up entirely will temporarily decrease how much health your Pulse Cells heal. This can be especially frustrating when you already find yourself at low health and don’t have many Pulse Cells left, but it’s usually best to wait until the effect wears off before healing so you can ensure you get the maximum amount of health possible.

Disruption

Disruption is perhaps the most concerning of all status effects in the game, as you’ll be instantly killed when the Disruption bar fills up entirely. If you find yourself in a situation where a lot of Disruption damage is being doled out, it’s best to back off until the bar depletes some or you’ll soon be seeing a Game Over screen.

How to cure status effects

There are multiple items in the game designed to help you cure specific ailments, as well as items that can increase your resistance to them so that you can reduce your chance of becoming infected to begin with. You can find these cure and resistance items in various places while exploring throughout the game, or you can buy them with Ergo from Polendia at Hotel Krat.

Attribute Purification Ampoule – Cures Overheat, Electric Shock, Decay, and Corruption

– Cures Overheat, Electric Shock, Decay, and Corruption Special Purification Ampoule – Cures Shock, Break, and Disruption

– Cures Shock, Break, and Disruption Attribute Resistance Ampoule – Enhances resistance to Overheat, Electric Shock, Decay, and Corruption

– Enhances resistance to Overheat, Electric Shock, Decay, and Corruption Special Resistance Ampoule – Enhances resistance to Shock, Break, and Disruption

Editors' Recommendations