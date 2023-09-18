 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All status effects in Lies of P and how to cure them

Billy Givens
By

Lies of P is a challenging role-playing game that will test your mettle at every turn with deadly enemies and dastardly environmental traps. But to make things even a bit more difficult, you’ll have to contend with a collection of status effects that can majorly affect your character and make things much harder for you in battle. We’ve compiled a list of all status effects in Lies of P, as well as a list of ways to cure them.

All status effects

There are a total of seven status effects, with each either dealing damage or having a noticeable impact on your ability to perform in battle. Here are all of them and how they work.

Recommended Videos

Overheat

Overheat is caused by taking too much fire damage too quickly. When the Overheat bar fills entirely, you’ll begin to burn and lose health until it is cured or wears off naturally. During this time, your Guard Regain recovery amount will also be reduced, which can drastically impact your survivability in fast-paced encounters.

Related

Shock

When Shock is applied, your character’s stamina recovery will be reduced significantly, which can have devastating consequences. Until this effect is cured or wears of naturally, you’ll be stuck with very limited movement and attack opportunities due to your decreased stamina.

Electric Shock

Not to be confused with standard Shock, Electric Shock is caused by taking too much Electric Blitz damage in a short period of time. When this happens, you’ll take increased Electric Blitz and physical damage for the duration of the effect, and your Fable meter will drain continuously, which can reduce your attack options in combat.

Decay

Decay is caused by taking too much Acid damage within a small time window. This will cause constant weapon and acid damage, both of which can make life difficult for you in battle since letting it go on for too long can result in needing to repair your weapon while also dodging your foes’ attacks.

Corruption

Corruption is caused by a buildup of, well, Corruption. When this happens, you’ll be afflicted with what is essentially your textbook poison effect, meaning your HP will drain continuously until it wears off or is healed with an item. This can be especially challenging to cope with when also fighting enemies, so avoiding sources of Corruption is highly advised when possible.

Break

Break is an annoying status effect to contend with, as letting its bar build up entirely will temporarily decrease how much health your Pulse Cells heal. This can be especially frustrating when you already find yourself at low health and don’t have many Pulse Cells left, but it’s usually best to wait until the effect wears off before healing so you can ensure you get the maximum amount of health possible.

Disruption

Disruption is perhaps the most concerning of all status effects in the game, as you’ll be instantly killed when the Disruption bar fills up entirely. If you find yourself in a situation where a lot of Disruption damage is being doled out, it’s best to back off until the bar depletes some or you’ll soon be seeing a Game Over screen.

How to cure status effects

There are multiple items in the game designed to help you cure specific ailments, as well as items that can increase your resistance to them so that you can reduce your chance of becoming infected to begin with. You can find these cure and resistance items in various places while exploring throughout the game, or you can buy them with Ergo from Polendia at Hotel Krat.

  • Attribute Purification Ampoule – Cures Overheat, Electric Shock, Decay, and Corruption
  • Special Purification Ampoule – Cures Shock, Break, and Disruption
  • Attribute Resistance Ampoule – Enhances resistance to Overheat, Electric Shock, Decay, and Corruption
  • Special Resistance Ampoule – Enhances resistance to Shock, Break, and Disruption

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
All perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Cal Kestis with BD-1 droid on his shoulder.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a wide variety of skills to learn alongside its five unique lightsaber stances, ensuring you have no shortage of ways to customize your playstyle. The addition of perks bumps up those options even further, granting you the ability to equip badges that improve certain aspects of protagonist Cal Kestis' kit, such as increasing XP earned or improving his ability to break the guard of his foes. Some are found by exploring, while others are purchased from a particular vendor and unlocked fairly early in the game. A handful of perks are unlocked only after beating the game and starting New Game Plus.

Each of these perks uses a certain number of perk slots when equipped, so you'll have to make some tough decisions about which ones you want to have active at any one time. Luckily, exploring the galaxy will net you some additional perk slots, so you'll be able to equip more as you get further in your adventure. Even with all of the perk slots unlocked, however, you'll still want to strongly consider which perks will benefit you best. We'll make that a bit easier on you by listing all of the perks you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, what boons they offer, and how many perk slots they'll take up.
Perks discovered by exploring
These perks are found by thoroughly exploring the world and completing objectives. You may have to overcome some pretty tough challenges to find them all.

Read more
All lightsaber stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Jedi Cal Kestis.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after its predecessor, and Cal Kestis has definitely gained some new Jedi tricks during the time that has passed. While there are some returning features that you're likely to recognize and appreciate, there are also a wide variety of new mechanics, skills, and more to check out in this highly anticipated follow-up. Among those new additions are an expanded set of lightsaber stances that allow you to decide what kind of fighter you want Cal to be. Whether you want to strike fast at the cost of defense, take things slower with bolstered protection, or find the middle ground between the two, you have five options that can ensure you'll find what works for you.
How to change stances
You can have two stances equipped at one time, and switching between them can be done on the fly, allowing you to weave together different elements of your two chosen kits. However, you can only change stances at a meditation point, so you'll need to be sure that you've thought things through pretty well before heading out into dangerous areas. To help you with your decision-making, here are all of the stances in Jedi Survivor and how they work.
Single Blade Stance

This stance is unlocked from the beginning of the game.

Read more
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s arachnophobia toggle removes all spiders
Cal Kestis with BD-1 droid on his shoulder.

From endless hordes of Empire goons to hulking Rancors that can crush you in one or two hits, there are no doubt a lot of things to be afraid of in EA's new action-adventure sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, if one of your fears happens to be spiders, developer Respawn has got you covered with an arachnophobia toggle that completely removes spiders from the game.

Survivor's Arachnophobia Safe Mode ensures that players who aren't particularly fond of eight-legged creepy-crawlies will never have to engage with any spiders that might crawl their way on-screen partway through the campaign. It's an unexpected addition to a game that is otherwise filled to the brim with strange and unsettling creatures to observe and fight, but spiders no doubt have a special way of freaking some of us out. Many folks are certain to appreciate seeing a choice to avoid arachnids altogether when they find themselves scrolling through the game's suite of accessibility options.

Read more