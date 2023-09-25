 Skip to main content
All gestures in Lies of P and how to get them

Even though there’s no multiplayer component in Lies of P, there are still plenty of ways you can express your version of Pinocchio. Most people will be interested in getting all the outfits, but there are also plenty of different gestures to unlock that let you perform different little actions around the world for some fun. Being a puppet, it kind of makes sense that you need to learn how to do these poses, but even so, you can’t learn them all in a single playthrough. Many are tied to just going through the main story, but most are locked behind sidequests, letters, and how you answer certain questions. Here’s the truth behind getting every gesture in Lies of P.

How to get all gestures

A description of an emote in Lies of P.
Neowiz

There are 17 gestures in total to learn, with one of them specifically locked to one NPC. We will note any requirements or ways to miss a gesture in their description.

Sit

Available by default.

Show off clothes

Speak to Antonia at Hotel Krat.

Remembrance

Read the Frozen Man’s Letter found in Elysion Boulevard Entrance.

Stalker’s Promise

Defeat the Survivor you can find in Workshop Union Culvert after meeting Red Fox and Black Cat.

Fear

Unlocked when you first speak to Venigni in his control room.

Swagger

After you beat King’s Flame, Fuoco, keep talking to Venigni until he runs out of dialogue.

Pray

First, speak to Sister Cecile in St. Frengelico Cathedral Library with the Holy Mark. After this, defeat Fallen Archbishop Andreus and return to where she was to collect Cecile’s Written Confession letter. Read it to learn the gesture. If you do not, also bring the Holy Mark to Cecile before beating this boss.

Taunt

Learned after beating The Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss.

Clap

After defeating the prior boss, bring the Portrait of a Boy into the Black Rabbit Brotherhood’s hideout.

Sad

This is the reward for finishing Julian the Gentleman’s sidequest. This can only be obtained if you lied to Julian.

Respect

Collect the Saintess of Mercy Hall Key from Simon Manus and use it to open the gate at the greenhouse and interact with the statue.

Beg

Give Red Fox and Black Cat some Gold Coin Fruit when they ask at the Grand Exhibition Conference Room stargazer.

Greet

Go back to Hotel Krat after beating the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster of the Swamp and talk to Antonia.

Anger

Talk to Antonia after beating the Corrupted Parade Master.

Happy

Talk to Subject 826 at the Arch Abbey Outer Wall.

Entreat

Go to Sophia’s bedroom after beating Laxasia The Complete and speak to her to learn the final gesture.

