When you reach the grand hall of the castle in Resident Evil 4, you’ll find yourself needing to collect three heads to place on a chimera statue. While the Lion’s Head and Goat’s Head are both fairly straightforward combat challenges, the Serpent’s Head is locked behind a gated display case that requires you to do a bit of puzzle-solving. Here’s how to get it.

How to unlock the Serpent’s Head

The Serpent’s Head can be seen locked inside a display case upon first entering the dining hall through the door next to the chimera statue. You’ll need to solve a puzzle to get it open, so head to the back of the hall and take a look at the two massive pictures on the wall there.

Each picture corresponds with a spot where either Leon or Ashley should sit. Leon needs to sit where the king is seated in the picture on the right, while Ashley needs to sit where the queen is seated in the picture on the left. If you’d like to figure the rest out for yourself, just take notes about the locations of the silverware, what types of food are plated, and so on to see what you can figure out. For the exact seating locations, though, we’ve got you covered below.

First, command Ashley to sit at the first table (closest to the display case) at the spot with four total utensils, no food on the plate, and an empty wine glass.

Next, have Leon sit at the second table (closest to the photos) at the spot with six total utensils, bread on a small plate, and a jug.

When you’re both seated in the appropriate spaces, ring the small bell next to the plates to complete the puzzle and unlock the Serpent Head’s display case. You can now head over and pick it up before moving on to collect the other two chimera heads.

