 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Resident Evil 4: How long to beat and how many chapters

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake isn’t your typical video game double dip. Rather than taking a Dead Space approach and delivering a fairly faithful 1:1 remake, the new version of Resident Evil 4 is a radically reinvented version of the 2005 horror classic. Not only has the gameplay seen a major overhaul, but its story has too. Familiar beats have been entirely reimagined in some cases, which changes a few key things about the original’s structure.

You might be wondering how that impacts the remake’s length. Yes, there are some changes, especially to its chapter structure. Here’s how long it’ll take you to complete the remake and how many chapters you can expect.

Related Videos

How long is Resident Evil 4?

Leon fights off a parasite in Resident Evil 4's remake.

The original Resident Evil 4 is a lengthier outing for the horror series. While it can be breezed through in 10 hours if you’re mainlining its story, some of its more open-ended areas give its playthrough window some flexibility. On average, the 2005 version takes about 15 hours to complete.

The 2023 version of Resident Evil 4 is almost exactly in line with that despite being a very different game. Our first playthrough took somewhere between 15 to 20 hours. Note that we didn’t 100% our save file either, leaving a few blue requests unfinished and not racking up perfect scores at the shooting range. If you’re looking to spend some time with it, you’ll be looking at close to 25 to 30 hours of gameplay.

And of course, that’s not even including New Game+, its challenge system, and the upcoming Mercenaries mode. True completionists can expect to spend a lot more time with it if they want to fully unlock every single thing it has to offer.

How many chapters are in Resident Evil 4?

The Garrador stands tall in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The biggest change to Resident Evil 4 isn’t in its length, but in its chapter structure. The original game was split up into 19 chapters spread across five distinct acts. The opening village set piece, for instance, represents the first three chapters of the game.

By contrast, Resident Evil 4‘s remake has 16 chapters in total. If that sounds like you’re getting less content overall, don’t worry. The story has been reworked to combine and restructure some chapters. All the major beats of the original are still there — plus some — but in a slightly more streamlined manner.

Overall, you can expect a pretty similar experience in terms of how long it’ll take and the order in which events take place. If you’re playing along with the original, you’ll start to see chapters diverge in a major way around the halfway point, but you’ll still be on roughly the same track.

Editors' Recommendations

Crash Team Rumble is coming out sooner than you think
Other players attack Crash Bandicoot in Crash Team Rumble.

The release date for Crash Bandicoot's competitive multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble has been revealed, and it is not that far away. The game will launch in just three months, on June 20, and a Closed Beta for it will be held in April.
Video Games Chronicle confirmed this date and additional launch details following years of leaks surrounding the game and its official announcement at The Game Awards 2022. Crash Team Rumble is a 4v4 multiplayer game where players fight to get more Wumpa Fruit than their opponents, clashing with each other in the process. Ultimately, it looks like Crash Team Rumble is trying to spice up Crash Bandicoot's trademark collectible-driven 3D platforming with elements that would not be out of place in a competitive hero shooter. Not much of the game has been seen since its announcement, but we have a clear idea of when and how we'll see it in action now.

VGC's report also confirms that Crash Team Rumble will support cross-play, have at least two seasons with premium battle passes, and let players who preorder play a Closed Beta featuring Crash, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile between April 20 and April 24. The Standard Edition of the game will cost $30 and comes with the first season's battle pass. There will also be a $40 Deluxe Edition, which instantly unlocks 25 tiers of that Season 1 battle pass, comes with Season 2's battle pass, and gives players "Blocky skins and items from the Digital Proto Pack DLC. 
Crash Team Rumble will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 30.

Read more
Atari is publishing its first VR game, and it’s coming to PSVR2
Hands in VR control an Atari 2600 joystick in Pixel Ripped 1978.

Legendary game giant Atari is breaking into VR. This summer, the company will publish Pixel Ripped 1978, the third entry in the standout VR Pixel Ripped series. It will launch on PC and PlayStation 5 and be compatible with both PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 2.

Pixel Ripped 1978 - Announcement Trailer

Read more
The best N64 games of all time
ocarina of time hall fame the legend zelda

When the N64 was introduced to the gaming world, people were taken aback by how the graphics came to life compared to NES games and SNES. The concept of "3-D gaming" was entirely new, bringing us closer to the characters and stories we already loved. New Mario games and Pokemon titles became some of the highlights for the system, bringing characters to life in a way we had not seen before. Although not all the games from the N64 could survive the tests of time, there are quite a few that have place in our hearts. In honor of these games we grew up and loved so much, we have compiled a list of all of the best N64 games based on their genre.

If you think you can name all the best N64 games, read on and see how well you do.

Read more