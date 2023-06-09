Capcom Showcase 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Capcom has been on a hot streak this year with the launches of Resident Evil 4‘s remake, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6. Now, later this month, the storied Japanese game developer and publisher is going to continue celebrating its fortieth anniversary us a look at what’s coming next from them. This will come in the form of a new Capcom Showcase, which the company has typically held around this time each year.

While we don’t really know if this show will contain many exciting new reveals, it’s still probably worth tuning into for Capcom fans. If you’re wondering when and where to stream it, we’ve rounded up all of that information for you as well.

When is Capcom Showcase 2023

The 2023 Capcom Showcase will begin at 3 p.m. PT on Monday, June 12. According to Capcom, this showcase will only be about 36 minutes long, which should make it a bit shorter than many of the other presentations this month.

How to watch Capcom Showcase 2023

The Capcom Showcase will likely be aired from the company’s official YouTube and Twitch pages. We’ll update this article to embed the YouTube livestream once that becomes available.

What to expect from Capcom Showcase 2023

In terms of what will actually be shown at the event, Capcom simply says the livestream will be focused on “sharing new information about Capcom’s upcoming releases and future titles.” This summer, Capcom plans on re-releasing Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and finally launching Exoprimal, so it has confirmed that both of those titles will show up. Additionally, we’re going to get a deeper look at Dragon’s Dogma II, which appeared last month at the PlayStation Showcase.

It’d also be a good place to highlight any impending updates for Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6, or delve into the latter’s esports scene, going on what previous Capcom Showcases have featured. The big question that looms over this event is whether or not Capcom will reveal anything new here. I guess we’ll all just have to wait, tune in, and see.

