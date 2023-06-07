 Skip to main content
How long is Diablo 4?

Jesse Lennox
By

It’s no secret that Diablo 4 is meant to be a long adventure. There’s a lengthy main campaign, but it’s all the post-game content that really drives up the hour count. Add on the new open-world elements and tons of side content and online events, and it can feel like there’s a never-ending amount of things to do.

How long it will take to beat Diablo 4 ultimately will come down to what you consider “beating” the game. Regardless of whether you’re just looking to go through the main story or partner up with friends for some endgame content, here’s a good look at how many hours you could expect to sink into Diablo 4.

How long is Diablo 4?

A warrior on a horse overlooking a ravine.

As with most open-world games, determining how long it will take to beat Diablo 4 depends on how much you want to do and at what World Tier you decide to play on. If you do nothing but follow the story, you can expect to sink a good 20 to 30 hours into it. Some more experienced Diablo players are reporting that they beat it in around 15 hours, which is still a decent length for a game such as this.

Now, if you’re more of a completionist and want to do all the side content, such as sidequests, dungeons, Strongholds, and uncovering everything on the map, this number easily bumps up to 50 or more hours. Finally, adding in that endgame content such as the Nightmare Dungeons and Helltide events, and you’re looking at a good 80-hour commitment. Naturally, with the loot and randomized nature of these games, you could theoretically play indefinitely, or multiply any of these numbers by choosing a different class.

How many acts are in Diablo 4?

The main story of Diablo 4 is broken up into acts that each contain multiple quests within them. There are six acts, plus a prologue and epilogue, with a grand total of 97 main quests. Here are all the acts:

  • Prologue – Wandering
  • Act 1 – A Cold and Iron Faith
  • Act 2 – The Knife Twists Again
  • Act 3 – The Making of Monsters
  • Act 4 – A Gathering Storm
  • Act 5 – Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold
  • Act 6 – Dance of the Makers
  • Epilogue – From the Wound Spilled

