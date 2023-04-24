 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 4’s best speedrunning glitch removed in latest update

Joseph Yaden
By

Capcom has issued a patch for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which includes a handful of bug fixes, as well as the removal of a popular speedrun glitch. The glitch previously allowed players to warp through doors, leading to some incredibly fast completion times in the remake.

Known as the Scope Glitch, players could continuously aim down the sights of a scoped weapon while standing behind a locked door to clip through it, removing the need to find keys or alternate routes. The glitch was a bit finicky to perform, but expert speedrunners were able to consistently clip through locked doors, allowing players to skip boss fights and other sections of the game.

The game’s latest patch notes confirm that the trick is no more: “An issue causing players to warp through walls when using the scope in certain areas has been fixed.”

While it’s possible a version of this speedrun glitch is still available in some way, it seems the common door skip speedrunners were familiar with is no longer in the game. Speedrunners will surely be on the lookout for a new way to skip certain sections of the game to earn fast completion times.

The update also includes a fix for key items being unobtainable, along with text issue improvements, and adjustments to stick dead zones.

Resident Evil 4 launched on March 23 and serves as a remake of the 2005 game of the same name. It includes improved visuals for modern platforms, better performance, a slew of quality-of-life fixes, and new features as well.

