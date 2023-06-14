 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How the Paragon Board works in Diablo 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Despite how deep your character builds can get in Diablo 4, the game does a decent job of slowly dishing out its mechanics and complexities over time. You start out gaining levels as expected, then are introduced to the Renown system, and not much else to confuse you for quite a while. Once you hit level 50, the game throws out another layer of complexity, this one far more confusing and intimidating than the others called the Paragon Board. If you’re new to Diablo, seeing this new system will almost certainly overwhelm you. However, understanding and taking full advantage of it is essential if you expect to keep up with the end-game content. Don’t get stun-locked by this massive system and let us show you exactly how the Paragon Board works in Diablo 4.

What is the Paragon Board?

A paragon board in Diablo 4.
Activision Blizzard

In short, the Paragon Board is how you can keep strengthening your character beyond the level cap in Diablo 4. Once you hit level 50, alongside traditional XP, you will start to accumulate what is known as Paragon Points to spend on the board. Each point can be used to unlock a node on the board that grants your character some associated buff or bonus.

Recommended Videos

Just like there isn’t enough XP to max out every skill for your class in Diablo 4, there is a limit on Paragon Points that keep you from getting everything on the board. So, just like when designing your class’s build, you will need to choose carefully which nodes you want to invest your points into. You can earn a maximum of 200 Paragon Points, with four earned for every level above 50 you gain.

How the Paragon Board works

Examining a node on a paragon board.
Activision Blizzard

The Paragon Board looks a little bit like a Sphere Grid or massive skill tree and functions much the same. Your board will be filled with different node types that, when you unlock them with a Paragon Point, grant a different buff.

  • Strength: Increases armor
  • Intelligence: Increases damage and resistance to elements
  • Willpower: Increases resource generation, healing, and overpower
  • Dexterity: Increases dodge chance and critical hit chance

Now, to complicate things even more, these nodes are also color-coded. You can think of these like the rarity system.

  • Grey Nodes: Give +5 to the related stat
  • Blue Nodes: Grant unique benefits, such as elemental resistances or cooldowns
  • Gold Notes: These give two bonuses that can be found in Grey and Blue Nodes, plus a bonus buff that has a stat requirement to receive
  • Orange Nodes: Found in the very center of the board, these nodes give a class-specific bonus

As you invest and move across the Paragon Board, you will find Board Attachment Gates at the edges. Not only does this give you +5 to all stats for unlocking it, but it also unlocks a second Paragon Board attached to that point for you to continue investing points into. Once you unlock a gate, you will get to pick one of eight new boards to pick depending on which class you’re playing which have different layouts and numbers of rare nodes. You’re also free to rotate the board before placing it to get to the nodes you want faster.

How Paragon Glyphs work

Selecting a paragon board in Diablo 4.
Activision Blizzard

If all that wasn’t enough, you’ll also need to worry about Sockets and Paragon Glyphs on your boards. Sockets are unique spots on your Paragon Board that can only be unlocked using a Paragon Glyph, which you don’t earn from leveling up like Paragon Points. Instead, Glyphs are drops you need to collect during gameplay. This is worth the effort because each Glyph will impact the effect of a number of nearby nodes. For example, one may have a radius of three nodes that all gain a +15% bonus to non-physical and damage reduction modifiers, or a simple +30% bonus to all nodes depending on the level of the Glyph.

While Paragon Glyphs are technically random drops (which will only start appearing after you’ve unlocked the Paragon Board), they do tend to have a better chance of dropping from higher-tier enemies and chests. Nightmare Dungeons are the best place to get them not only because they are home to many of these elite enemies and rare chests, but also for the second mechanic.

Leveling up a Glyph to increase its range and improve its bonuses also is done through Nightmare Dungeons. By finishing a Nightmare Dungeon, you can interact with an Awakened Glyphstone in the boss room to transfer XP into any of your Glyphs to level it up.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Street Fighter 6: how to enroll with every master
The player confronts Ryu in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

If you want to be the best, you need to learn from the best. Street Fighter 6 lets you put yourself into the action by creating your own custom character who learns the art of fighting from both the iconic world warriors and a host of newcomers while advancing through the World Tour mode. Each master you pledge yourself to will unlock their own unique moves to add to your list of possibilities when customizing your moveset. You might think meeting all the characters would happen naturally through the story, yet you can easily complete the entire mode without encountering most of the masters. Let us give you your first lesson by showing you how to enroll with every master in Street Fighter 6.
How to enroll with every master

Each of the main characters included at the launch of Street Fighter 6 is considered a master, which results in a total of 18 to find. Some you will come across naturally as you play World Tour mode, but most are either hidden or require you to complete certain optional objectives to find. Here's each master and how you can find them to learn their special moves.
Luke
You will automatically be enrolled with Luke when you begin World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6. You can find and train with him at any time in Metro City at the warehouse marked on your map.
Chin-Li
Chun-Lu is also impossible to miss as you go through the story. Once you get to Chapter 2-1, your objective will be to fund Chun-Li in the Chinatown area of the map. Once you find her there, you can go back to that spot to train with her at any time.
Marisa
Further on in the story, when you get to Chapter 3-3, your objective will now be able to travel using the World Map to get to Colosseo. Once you arrive, Marisa will be introduced automatically. Just speak with her again afterward to become her student.
Blanka
The big green beast Blanka can be missed, but only if you don't bother exploring. After you get to Chapter 6-1, Luke will unlock the Ranger's Hut location on the World Map. Not only will you be able to become Blanka's student, but you will also get the Blanka Chan outfit.
Dee Jay
Also available in Chapter 6-1, Dee Jay is found in Bather's Beach. After a battle (regardless of if you win or lose), you will be able to enroll with this master.
Lily
Lily is the first tricky master to enroll with. During Chapter 4-1, you need to complete a side mission called "The Spirit Guide" that you can pick up from an NPC in Chinatown named Ana. After completing the quest, Thunderfoot Settlement will be unlocked on the World Map. Go there, speak to a few NPCs, and Lily will arrive in a cutscene. Once it ends, speak to her to enroll as a student.
Cammy
Cammy also is locked behind a side mission that you can go on during Chapter 7-1. The one in question is called "Special Unit Del-?" in Metro City. Head down to the subway to grab the quest, complete it by clearing out the subway, and unlock access to the stadium area on the west side of the map. Once you take care of all the enemies downtown, you can go back to King Street via the World Map to find and battle Cammy.
Jamie
Jamie is slightly tricky to find. You need to be in Metro City during the night and go into the Chinatown alley. He will be in the middle of a fight, leading to his intro, after which you can climb up the nearby ladder and onto the roof to speak and train with him.
Ken
After a long break, Ken will be the next unmissable master. Once you get to Chapter 8-3, you will get the mission "The Elusive Former National Champ" that sends you to go find Ken at a construction site. After getting the appropriate headgear, you can head to the site and  be introduced to him.
E. Honda
Not long after you encounter Ken, E. Honda will show up in Chapter 8-4 during the "Big in Japan" mission. Simply head to the restaurant to meet up with the famous sumo star.
Ryu
Ryu can be found next by traveling to Genbu Temple. Just walk up and speak to him to begin training.
Kimberly
Also unmissable, Kimberly will be introduced during Chapter 8-7 during the "High Flying Man" mission. Once the mission is complete, she will be posted up on the roof above your hideout.
Guile
Once you've finished Chapter 8-7, you can go learn from Guile by putting on the SiRN lab coat and talking to an NPC at the construction site to get a mission to go to the Carrier Byron Taylor. Go there, fight a bit, and he will jump in to help you out.
Manon
Following Chapter 7-3, when the "Extra" sidequest unlocks in Metro City's Beat Square, you will be taken to Fete Foraine automatically. After Manon introduces herself, you can speak to her again to become a student.
Dhalsim
The yoga master himself can be found by doing the "Yoga Statue" quest available starting on Chapter 9. Talk to Anik in Bayside Park in Metro City. Complete the quest to unlock Dhalsimer Temple on the World Map, where you can enroll with Dhalsim.
Zangief
The sidequest for Zangief also spawns when you hit Chapter 9. This time, you need to go to the stadium to find the "Hither and Thither" mission from some wrestlers. Finish up the quest and the Barmaley Steelworks will be added to your map. Zip on over and meet the master grappler.
Juri
Not available until much later in Chapter 11-4, you're looking for the "A Hardboiled Adventure" sidequest in Nayshall from Govind in the Bazaar. You will need to wait until Chapter 12 before you can fully finish this quest, but once done, you can ask to study under Juri.
JP
The last master you will find can only be encountered once you've fully finished World Tour mode. Once everything is wrapped up, go to Old Nayshall at night and go to the Suval'hal Arena Entrance. JP will be there waiting by the stairs around back for someone to come asking to train.

Read more
How to change profile Titles in Street Fighter 6

Diving into the world of Street Fighter 6 opens up a whole new arena of customization. Instead of just playing as the iconic world warriors and other designed fighters, you are finally able to create your own custom avatar to face off against these legendary brawlers. The character creator is extensive enough already, but that's only part of the suite of ways you can customize your experience. Titles are back and give you a way to add some flair and personality to your profile when playing against opponents online. Unfortunately, the way to actually change your Title is a bit obscure. Here's how you can change your profile Title in Street Fighter 6.
How to change your Title

After  you've gotten started in the game, head into the Main Menu and go to the Profile section. This is where people will get tripped up. You need to press Square to enter the Battle Settings, then press Triangle to access Update Character Settings, then select Title Settings from the available tabs. This is finally where you are able to go in and pick from any of the Titles you've unlocked so far. The Title will be applied to whichever character you have selected, so you can have different titles set for each character.

Read more
Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?
Diablo 4 Rogue

The demons have risen once again, and now it is up to you, and your friends, to stop them. The Diablo games have been some of the most fun co-op experiences ever since the third installment, and with Diablo 4, the multiplayer component is even more prominent. Unlike prior games, this one will feature a persistent, always-online world where you can interact with and see other players running and fighting across Sanctuary at any time. Another first for the series is that it will launch on both PCs and consoles simultaneously, meaning anyone who wants to slay some demonic beasts will get the chance. But what if you have friends on a different platform you want to partner up with? Before you dive into that dungeon solo, here's everything you need to know about Diablo 4 cross-platform support.
Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?

Regardless of whether or not you're playing on the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, you can team up with anyone else on any of the other platforms with no issue. This is partially possible thanks to the game requiring a Battle.net system, which you should make sure you have before booting the game up if you don't already.

Read more