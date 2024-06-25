 Skip to main content
Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted in December after one final update

A blue car in Forza Horizon 4. It's on a road in front of some fall trees.
Playground Games

Playground Games announced that Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted online on December 15, but not before rolling out one more series.

In a blog post, the Xbox-owned developer said the game is being delisted due to “licensing and agreements with our partners.” All the DLC will be delisted starting on Tuesday (which includes the car DLC packs). While you can still buy all base game editions for now, they’ll all be taken off Steam, the Xbox Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 15. Players that own the game can still play it after the delisting, but they won’t be able to buy any new content for it. Playground also stresses that online and multiplayer modes will still work.

Current players still have a little more to do. Series 77, launching on July 25, will be the last for the game, which has been running since 2018. Series 77 will also feature the last Festival Playlist until August 22. Playground confirms that players can still access daily and weekly quests in Forza Events, but that it will be the last chance to get achievements tied to the playlist.

To pay tribute to the game on its way out, Playground is offering discounts. There’s one available on Steam right now, with the Ultimate edition on sale for just $20. There will be an Xbox Store sale on July 14 as well. It’s also summer game deals season, so we expect there to be other opportunities.

Forza Horizon 4 has been usurped by Forza Horizon 5, which still receives frequent updates, and Forza Motorsport since its release, but it still had a decent-sized player base. According to SteamDB, a third-party app that tracks player activity on Steam, it had almost 4,000 concurrent players at the time of this writing.

Reddit users have already started noticing that the DLC packs are already unavailable, noting that there wasn’t any previous warning before the removal.

