Now that Diablo 4 has taken on a more open-world approach to its design, a lot of new mechanics and systems have been introduced. Many of them will be easily understood and recognized, such as unlocking fast-travel points, encountering world events, and more. Renown is a new system that shares some similarities to other open-world games, but not quite in the same way. While you could ignore it, the rewards you get for increasing your Renown are some of the best in the game. Here's how to increase Renown in Diablo 4 and what it does.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Moderate What You Need Reach your first town

How to increase Renown

Renown is basically a completion bar that is unique to each zone in Diablo 4. By doing certain tasks within that region, you will build up your renown and unlock different tiers of rewards. There are five levels of renown to achieve per region, and each tier has greater rewards.

Step 1: After reaching your first region, you can start earning Renown.

Step 2: The different methods to earn Renown, and how many points they earn you, are as follows: * Discover a new area - 5 points * Find an Altar of Lilith - 10 points * Activate a Waypoint - 20 points * Complete a sidequest - 20 points * Complete a dungeon - 30 points * Complete a stronghold - 100 points

Step 3: The rewards for each level, and how much Renown you need to get to achieve them, per region are:

Level 1 (200 Renown) - Bonus XP, 3,000 Gold, and 1 Skill Point

Level 2 (500 Renown) - Bonus XP, 10,000 Gold, and 1 Potion Charge

Level 3 (800 Renown) - Bonus XP, 25,000 Gold, and 1 Skill Point

Level 4 (1,110 Renown) - Bonus XP, 60,000 Gold, and 80 Max Obols

Level 5 (1,500 Renown) - Bonus XP, 150,000 Gold, and 4 Paragon Points

Note that you can only unlock the first three levels right away. To gain access to the final two, you need to unlock World Tier 3 first.

Step 4: The best way to earn Renown quickly would be to start as many sidequests as you can in town, head toward the nearest Stronghold while completing any quests and interact with any Altars as you can on the way. Once all the Strongholds are complete, focus on running dungeons and cleaning up any remaining sidequests.

You can check your current Renown progress at any time by opening the map and highlighting the zone you want to see. You can also check the different rewards and levels in more detail by pressing either W, Triangle, or Y depending on your system.

Editors' Recommendations