All Xbox One games with mouse and keyboard support

These Xbox One games will let you use your trusty mouse and keyboard

Gabe Gurwin
By
razer turret for xbox one review 2 gaming keyboard 15

The Xbox One is becoming more and more like a PC every day, now offering cross-play support with the latter platform and even mods for certain games. For a select few titles, you can also use a mouse and keyboard in place of a traditional controller, giving you more precision so that you can enjoy your favorite shooters without needing to spend hundreds of dollars on a gaming PC. Keyboard and mouse setups like the Razer Turret are even designed specifically for the Xbox One, as more players discover the advantages you can get when you ditch a gamepad. Other keyboards, however, could work, as well.

These are all the games that support mouse and keyboard on Xbox One. A number of titles not only make use of mouse and keyboard controls, but also Razer Chroma integration for an enhanced lighting and color experience. Some titles not listed on Razer’s official website have also had support added separately by developers, and those are listed, as well.

The supported game list is being expanded regularly, and games are typically added in batches.

Current games

fortnite ice storm ice shards
  • Fortnite
  • Warframe
  • Minecraft
  • X-Morph: Defense
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Bomber Crew
  • Deep Rock Galactic
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Strange Brigade
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • War Thunder
  • Metro Exodus
  • Paladins

Upcoming games

Gears 5 Kait Hero
  • Gears 5
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Children of Morta
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • DayZ
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Minion Master
  • Moonlighter
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Vigor
    • Razer Chroma Integration
  • Warface
  • Wargroove
  • Roblox
    • Razer Chroma Integration

Razer previously listed several other games on its official list before later removing them – these could be coming in the future. Those games are Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, The Sims 4, Surviving Mars. As these games are also available on PC, implementing mouse and keyboard support would allow for less disparity between the two platforms.

Razer’s list also does not state if a game currently has support or if it will be getting support. When games are updated to add mouse and keyboard support, they are typically announced via Xbox Wire. Check in when new software updates are released for the latest information.

If the game you wish to play supports mouse and keyboard integration, then you need to plug it into one of the USB ports on your Xbox One. Next, go to the “Settings” menu and select “Kinect & Devices,” at which point you’ll have options for swapping button mapping and configuration the pointer speed of your mouse.

Your keyboard should work immediately after plugging it into the USB port on your Xbox One, as well, with certain gamepad functions automatically mapped to keys. “Enter,” for instance, will serve as the A button, and your directional keys will take the place of the directional pad on the controller.

