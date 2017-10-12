Detangle that desk with these mighty wireless mice

Wires are so last century. Wireless mice have become the standard for computer interaction. They just make sense: If you’re going to have an input device that constantly moves around by its very design, why would you want anything getting in the way?

At this point, there are literally thousands of choices vying for your wireless dollar, from under $20 to well over $100, and many specifically tailored — we’ve vetted the best gaming mice separately, for example. So which one is the best? While that’s certainly a subjective question, you can’t go wrong with any of the picks for the best wireless mouse provided below.

The mouse only has two downsides. First, its $100 price tag, and second, its small and pointy forward and back buttons. If those are points of contention for you, the MX Performance (with more finger-friendly browser buttons) is still widely available, and often discounted now that its successor is on the market. Also, if you want a mobile version of this mouse, check out the superb MX Anywhere 2 .

But it’s what’s on the inside that counts. In addition to a new permanent rechargeable battery, the MX Master is one of the only mice on the market that works wirelessly over RF (with Logitech’s proprietary “Unifying” dongles, one of which is included) and Bluetooth, allowing dongle-free connection to most new laptops and tablets. A handy illuminated button on the bottom of the mouse allows you to switch between three devices, connected via dongle or Bluetooth, without any extra pairing.

The scroll wheel now automatically switches between the gliding “fast scroll” mode and the more usable single-scroll function without the need to press a physical button, and a secondary scroll wheel lets you scroll horizontally with your thumb. Standard left, right, and middle buttons, plus forward and back buttons, and a multi-tasting thumb button, are all programmable in Logitech’s software.

The MX series has been the cream of Logitech’s crop for high-end mice, and the company pulled out all the stops with the “Master” update to its much-loved MX Performance model. While the Master retains the basic shape of the MX line with its distinctive thumb rest flare, the body has been re-sculpted with a higher back and some eye-catching trim.

Best mobile mouse — Logitech MX Anywhere 2 ($51) If you’re looking for a wireless mouse so you’re not stuck using your laptop’s touchpad, this is the tail-free mechanical rodent for you. It sports a small profile so it’s easy to carry, but large enough so you don’t feel like you’re pushing a child’s toy. It’s compact form is sculpted to fit your hand, and provides enough space on the left side to provide two additional buttons for your thumb’s pressing pleasure. Given this mouse is built for mobile, you won’t find an arsenal of buttons. Outside the mentioned thumb buttons, the mouse only provides the standard left/right click buttons, and a middle clicker mounted behind the mouse wheel. This wheel can tilt left to right for horizontal scrolling, and provides two tactile-based modes. It has Click-To-Click for bump-based tactile feedback, and Free-Spin for a smooth spin. With Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2, you can connect to your PC in three ways — via the provided USB cable, Bluetooth, or using the included Logitech Unifying Receiver (2.4GHz wireless). It supports the Logitech Easy Switch platform, meaning you can pair up to three compatible mice, and switch between them with a simple press of a button located on the bottom of the peripheral. On the technical side, the mouse has a sensitivity between 200 and 4,000 dots per inch (DPI). It’s based on Logitech’s Darkfield laser tracking system that uses a laser to track any surface, resulting in a mouse that you can use anywhere, even on glass. We love this mobile mouse because it’s a “focused” peripheral. It’s meant for on-the-go computing, and promises up to 70 days of use on a single charge. That’s right — it includes a built-in rechargeable battery, so when the level gets low, just plug it into your laptop’s USB port. You simply can’t go wrong with this sporty compact mouse. Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy

Best ergonomic mouse — Evoluent VerticalMouse ($80+) If ergonomics is your primary focus, the Evoluent VerticalMouse is our pick. We ran this bad boy through the gauntlet in 2016, and it’s still one of our favorite mice on the market. Overall, the VerticalMouse looks like a dorsal fin protruding from your desk. The unit tapers toward the flared base, keeping your hand elevated and allowing you to more aptly keep your wrist aligned with your forearm. This positioning relieves physiological stress, potentially minimizing fatigue and the risk of developing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The unit is divided into three main elements. With the right-handed model, the button and wheel are located on the right side of the device. The left side incorporates a rounded indentation for your thumb to rest along. This setup allows you to grip the mouse at a 90-degree abduction angle when compared to a standard mouse. A series of blue LEDs along the top ridge of the mouse illustrate the current DPI level while in use. One of the biggest drawbacks with this model, however, is that the mouse wheel does not click. Perhaps Evoluent will tweak this slight design flaw in later iterations. Read our VerticalMouse review here. Buy one now from: Amazon

Best trackball mouse — Logitech M570 ($28) Trackballs aren’t all that popular these days, so your options are limited, and even more limited if you want one that’s wireless. The Logitech M570 is the clear standout in the limited field of conventional stationary trackballs thanks to is standardized mouse shape that puts the ball comfortably under your thumb instead of jutting out beneath your index or middle fingers. That design choice leaves your fingers free for mouse-style click buttons, plus smartly-placed browser buttons that leave your thumb on the ball. The M570’s ball pops out without any extra pieces or tabs for easy cleaning, and it works with Logitech’s Unifying RF receiver (handy if you share a desktop with a fan of a standard mouse). Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy

Best mouse for gaming — SteelSeries Rival 700 ($75) SteelSeries did something fantastic when it conjured up the Rival 700: it crammed a small OLED screen on the left side of this mechanical rodent for PC gamers. This little black-and-white OLED screen sports a mere 128 x 36 resolution, but packs enough space for you to create a cool logo or some other graphic to make this mouse your own. You can even create animations that run at 10 frames per second, or install one of the pre-generated images and animations SteelSeries provides right here. But there’s more to this mouse than just its cool OLED screen. It includes a removable rubbery nameplate, too, that’s meant to be replaced. By accessing these files provided by SteelSeries, you can design your own customized nameplate, and then 3D-print that design to replace the default Rival nameplate. It’s just another way to make this mouse your own, which we simply love. Another cool aspect of the Rival 700 is its tactile-based feedback. You can “feel” alerts in the palm of your hand through different forms of vibrations. For instance, if you wanted to feel the firing effects of a gun, you could assign the appropriate button with “Vibrate On Click” to feel the pulse on gunfire. Want to feel the effects of bunny-hopping? Assign your jump button with the “Triple Click” vibration to feel three short pulses. The Rival 700 is based on the PixArt PMW3360 optical sensor with a sensitivity ranging between 100 and 16,000 dots per inch. It has a polling rate of up to 1,000Hz, and a maximum acceleration of 50g. There are seven buttons in all, with the two main click buttons relying on proprietary switches promising up to 30 million clicks. That all said, the Rival 700 would definitely be a great addition to your PC gaming arsenal, even if it’s just for the visual bling. Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy