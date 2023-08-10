Best wireless mouse deals: Cheap accessories starting at $17

Nothing beats the precision and convenience of a full-sized mouse. Sure, touchpads are “good enough” when you’re using your laptop on the go, but let’s be honest: They’re not pleasant to use for an extended length of time. When you’re spending hours on a laptop, you’re going to wish you had a proper mouse for the job — even better if it’s wireless, as you can just toss it into your bag and take it with you when you’re out and about. The good news is that you don’t have to spend much to upgrade your work setup with one of these handy little peripherals, and we’ve got all of this month’s best wireless mouse deals right here.

Need some more gear for your work setup? Be sure to check out these home office deals, wireless keyboard deals, headphone deals, and laptop deals for even more savings. You can outfit your entire office or on-the-go lineup if you shop the right deals.

HP 280 silent wireless mouse — $18, was $25

Simple, quiet, and ergonomic can all be used to describe this capable wireless mouse. It offers up to 18 months of battery life, with a reliable wireless connection, and it employs a traditional two-button design with a left and right click. Don’t worry, there is a scroll wheel in the middle to make browsing easier, too.

Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball mouse — $41, was $50

This mouse definitely features a unique design but it’s all in the interest of being more ergonomic and comfortable for your hand and wrist. You can access easy thumb controls with precise and smooth tracking, which ultimately makes the entire experience better — devices like this tend to falter when you’re trying to make precise movements but that’s not the case here. It works with Windows PCs and Mac, and can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via USB. You get up to 24 months of use from a single AA battery even with the USB receiver on consistently.

HP 650 wireless keyboard and mouse combo — $46, was $66

Sure, this bundle comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse, both matching, but the real star of the show is the mouse. It utilizes a multi-surface sensor that offers better and more precise tracking on a wide variety of surfaces, including even marble. That way you can still use your mouse regardless of where you have to setup your system. A long battery life offers up to 24 months of use with less frequent battery changes.

Dell Premier MS7421W rechargeable wireless mouse — $56, was $75

The design is only half the appeal here, as this productivity-focused wireless mouse has a built-in rechargeable battery that will last for up to six months on a single charge. You can also connect to up to three devices at once and swap seamlessly between them to help you get work done faster, and more accurately. It has 7 buttons total, several programmable, with adjustable DPI ranging from 1,000 at the low to 4,000 at the high. It does come with a USB-C charging cable, if you’re curious.

Logitech MX Master 2S wireless business mouse — $66, was $100

Built specifically for professionals, including analysts, coders, and creatives, this mouse espouses precision and performance. Logitech’s Darkfield Tracking means it can be used on virtually any surface, even glass. It has seven buttons total, with up to 4,000 DPI max. It will also charge up for a full day of use in just three minutes. It syncs via Bluetooth Low Energy or the included Logi Bolt USB receiver.

HP 930 Creator wireless mouse — $69, was $99

Made specifically for creativity and customization, this mouse features 7 programmable buttons with a hyper-fast scroll wheel and tili-click function. The custom macros can replace complex keystrokes to make repetitive tasks super quick and easy to carry out. The USB-A Nano dongle can also connect to multiple devices for quick switching when you need to. So, don’t be afraid to hook up a tablet and laptop to the same mouse. What are you waiting for? Go start creating.

Dell Premier KM7321W multi-device wireless keyboard and mouse combo — $78, was $105

Another wireless keyboard and mouse combo, this time with a battery life of up to 36 months. The mouse supports an adjustable DPI — with 1,000, 1,600, 2,400, and 4,000 settings — and has 7 buttons total, several of which are programmable. It is smaller in size which makes it perfect for travel or when you have to commute back and forth between home and the office.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless optical gaming mouse with charging dock — $100, was $170

With this mouse, you get eleven programmable buttons, a customizable scroll wheel resistance, Razer Chroma RGB, 110 hours of battery life on a single charge, Razer Focus+ 20K optical sensor technology, and HyperSpeed wireless. It’s perfect for gaming, media editing, graphic arts, and a whole lot more.

A beginner’s guide to wireless mice

The best wireless mice have evolved in a lot of ways and have caught up with wired counterparts. This means going cordless these days no longer entails compromising precision or restriction in reliability and responsiveness. And while all mice are simple, not all of them are created equal. That’s why it’s important to choose a mouse that will deliver the most comfort and flexibility depending on your needs, especially since it’s one of the most hands-on aspects of a computer.

Every mouse has a certain type of sensor inside. Optical types use LED lights and are ideal for fabric mouse pads and other non-glossy materials. Laser options, on the other hand, are more sensitive and cause more variation in tracking, but they work on just about any type of surface. Most mouse models utilize their own tech to ensure easy tracking on various surfaces such as metal, glass, and cloth.

Physical features like size, ergonomics, and grip are key factors as well in picking the right wireless mouse. A portable mouse is smaller and is perfect for travel, while a mouse meant for desktop usage is typically larger. Those who will be using a mouse for long periods of time and want to reduce hand and wrist strain will want to stick to an ergonomic mouse. This type conforms to the hand and enables users to hold their fingers, hands, and wrists at angles that are more comfortable. Grip comes in three types and choosing the best for you all boils down on whether you want to designate mouse movement on your palm, fingers, or your entire hand.

For most users, a standard mouse — consisting of left and right buttons plus a scroll wheel — will do the trick. Most operating systems assign primary functions to the left button, such as clicking on-screen items and selecting objects, while secondary actions including opening menus are all designated to the right button. The scroll wheel usually sits in between the buttons, allowing users to easily navigate through websites and documents by scrolling up and down.

Mice made for more complex or specific functions, such as gaming, have additional buttons built into them. These extra top and side buttons are designed for quick access to various special actions. In most cases, a multi-button mouse has a software that allows the customization and remapping of the buttons. This brings in a wide range of individualized functionality that promotes maximizing productivity and ease of usage.

LED lights are another extra feature and are mostly present in gaming mice. They offer a nice touch of flair, especially on in-game effects. A mouse with LED lights also normally comes with software for customizing the lighting. Other things to look out for when shopping for a wireless mouse include extra conveniences and productivity-focused features such as noise-free clicks, micro-precise and hyper-fast scrolling, the ability to connect to up to several devices at once, and the capacity to be converted into a remote (perfect for presentations).

Do wireless mice need to be charged?

Some wireless mice use rechargeable batteries and need to be plugged in via a cable to juice up. There are also some models that use traditional replaceable batteries. Regardless of whether you prefer a mouse with rechargeable or replaceable batteries, the battery life depends on the model and the usage.

Are wireless mice waterproof?

Some are, some aren’t — most consumer-grade wireless mice are not waterproof. There are models with sealed housings that can effectively block moisture and liquids from penetrating to protect the internal components from getting damaged. Mice specially designed for medical, marine, and factory applications are also usually waterproof and chemical-resistant for easier cleaning and disinfection.

