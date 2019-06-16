Digital Trends
Computing

The best gaming speakers for 2019

Make your games sound amazing with one of these sets of awesome gaming speakers

Jon Martindale
By
logitech g560 lightsync gaming speakers memset2
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Sound is an all-too-often forgotten about frontier in the world of gaming. But with the right set of speakers, you can take your gaming experience to an entirely new level. Whether it’s with complimentary lighting technologies, fantastic sound quality, surround sound, or just the best gaming speakers you can buy for your budget, we’ve got you covered.

These are our favorite gaming speakers whether you’re a PC or console gamer.

If you’re not a speakers fan, consider our list of the best headphones of 2019, and our best gaming headsets guide.

Speakers Category
Logitech G560 Best overall gaming speakers
Razer Leviathan Dolby 5.1 Best gaming soundbar
Logitech G906 Best surround sound gaming speakers
Creative A250 Best budget gaming speakers
Razer Nommo Chroma Best small gaming speakers

Logitech G560

Best gaming speakers overall

Logitech G560 B

Why you should buy them: They look gorgeous and sound great, with virtual surround sound delivering decent 3D sound effects.

Who are they for: Gamers who want a statement speaker set that also sounds great.

What we thought of the Logitech G560 speakers:

Logitech may be mostly known for its input peripherals like keyboards and mice, but it makes some excellent speakers too. The G560 represent the culmination of years of development of not only audio, but lighting effects too. They’re part of Logitech’s G-Series range of gaming gear and are aimed at top-tier gamers who want the best of everything. While there are better sounding kits out there if you’re willing to spend more, these represent a unique looking set and their sound quality is solid for the price.

As a 2.1 set you can expect two powerful stereo speakers, and a large and imposing subwoofer. They support virtual surround sound for decent 3D effects and the overall audio feel is powerful, if a little bass heavy. You can tweak that with a wide range of EQ options and with some adjustment we found these speakers’ sound to be superb for gaming, with powerful explosions, crackling gunfire, and they even show some nuance with more relaxing or dainty musical moments.

The lighting effects are the big selling point of these speakers, though. With spotlights on the rear to help better reflect the ambiance of the game you’re playing, they can leverage profiles of more than 600 games to improve immersion, displaying different colors as you enter new areas, or when your health is low. For unsupported games there’s “screen sampling” to use basic ambiance-enhancing lighting instead.

Overall, the Logitech G560 are fantastic gaming speakers and at under $200, they’re pretty affordable too.

Read our full Logitech G560 review

Razer Leviathan Dolby 5.1

Best gaming soundbar

best gaming speakers razer rz05 01260100 r3u1 leviathan

Why you should buy it: Razer’s Leviathan is a powerful soundbar with a bundled subwoofer that’s hard to beat at this price.

Who’s it for: Gamers who prefer wireless audio or like their sound bassy.

What we thought of the Razer Leviathan soundbar:

At just 20-inches long, the Leviathan is much smaller than your average soundbar, making it great for use on desks as well as in front of a TV. It can be connected via a 3.5mm connection or Bluetooth, making it quite versatile and less messy if you’re used to having multiple wired speakers to connect together — great for playing music or movies on your phone too.

As small as it is though, the Leviathan lives up to its name in the sound department. It’s big, bassy, and with its virtual surround sound, impressively immersive. It’s more suited to games with bombastic effects than the more subtle, dialogue-driven experiences, but it’s an overall good sounding soundbar. At under $200, it offers great value for money too.

Logitech G906

Best surround sound gaming speakers

best gaming speakers bestspeakers03

Why you should buy it: The G906 sounds fantastic and is truly immersive with its detailed, 5.1 audio system with plenty of oomph.

Who’s it for: Those who want true audio immersion.

What we thought of the Logitech G906 speaker set:

If immersion is your main concern with gaming audio, there are few setups that can come close to the Logitech G906. With a true 5.1 surround sound system it offers powerful, crisp audio whether you’re playing games, watching movies of listening to music. It features a multitude of inputs, letting you connect up to six different devices at the same time. The attractive and intuitive control box and remote give you the power to choose what’s playing and how at any time, and there’s even an optional Bluetooth adapter to connect devices wirelessly.

Although it lacks an HDMI input and does miss out on HD audio format support, these speakers support Dolby Digital and DTS bitsteams and they have THX certification. With a variety of sound options you can tweak the audio to make it sound just right for your ears.

Whatever choices you make though, the G906 speaker setup has a powerful sound. There is real meat in explosions and booming voices. It might be a little more bassy than anything else, but there’s still plenty of clarity at the high end. When combined with the 3D element of the true surround sound, this speaker set is one of the best you can buy for high-end gaming.

Creative A250

Best budget gaming speakers

best gaming speakers bestspeakers04

Why you should buy them: For the price these speakers offer decent sound quality and plenty of punch when you want it.

Who are they for: Gamers on a budget.

What we thought of the Creative A250 speakers:

You can’t expect the world with budget speakers, but you don’t have to accept poor quality either. Creative’s A250 2.1 speaker set is good enough to upgrade your audio beyond stock monitor or TV speakers with a real punch up to volume and the power of explosive moments in games.

Surprisingly loud for their size, this compact speaker system features a built-in volume control for easy adjustments when at your desk or near the TV too. The overall sound leans towards extra clarity at the high-end, but the subwoofer delivers a satisfying bass kick too — especially compared to some comparably priced speaker systems.

That’s the real kicker of this speaker set. Its price. At under $30 it delivers amazing value for money that simply cannot be matched by the competition. If you’re on a tight budget but still want some extra oomph in your games, the Creative A250 is hard to beat.

Razer Nommo Chroma

Best small gaming speakers

best gaming speakers bestspeakers05

Why you should buy them: They’re small but mighty with beautiful lighting effects and great sound.

Who are they for: Gamers with little space or who love Razer’s aesthetic.

What we thought of the Razer Nommo Chroma speakers:

If space in your desk or room is your largest concern, the Razer Nommo Chroma gaming speakers give you serious sound quality without the hefty footprint of a subwoofer. Better yet, these speakers have small stands of their own, so you can cram them alongside your TV, monitor, or keyboard in even the most compact of gaming setups.

Despite the lack of a subwoofer, these speakers provide impressive power for their size. Each has a built in rear-facing bass port for a fuller overall sound, even providing some low-end vibration effects during the deepest of in-game rumblings. If that’s not to your taste, the speakers have built-in volume and bass dials for fine-tuned hardware control. Razer’s automatic gain control makes sure that any bass increases are distortion free, too.

You can make further fine tuned adjustments in Razer’s Synapse software by tweaking the speakers’ EQ settings. That’s also where you can adjust the fancy Chroma RGB lighting effects in the base of each speaker.

If you don’t care about the lighting effects though, you can save more than $60 by opting for the standard “Black” edition instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid
loupedeck plus final cut pro x hands on impressions 10
Photography

The Loupedeck Plus custom keyboard will make you feel like a pro video editor

With recently added support for Final Cut Pro X, the Loupedeck Plus improves speed and accuracy for video editors. With a collection of customizable buttons and dials, the Loupedeck can almost completely replace a mouse and keyboard setup.
Posted By Daven Mathies
nintendo switch deals pikachueeveeswitch
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

If you need your laptop to be large, these ones are most in charge

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Deals

The best soundbar deals for June 2019: Vizio, Samsung, and Polk Audio

We've rounded up all of the best deals on the top soundbars that the leading manufacturers have to offer, so you won't have to traipse all over the internet looking for a bargain.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Riva Concert Review
Home Theater

Smart speakers add convenience to your life, and these are the best right now

Stuck talking to yourself? Get an A.I. assistant to keep you company! Whether you put your stock in Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, we've picked out the best smart speaker for any smart home ecosystem.
Posted By Parker Hall
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface series is an excellent alternative to other tablets if you're a dedicated Windows user, and the superb Surface Pro 6 (our favorite 2-in-1) and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Go, are both on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD’s Ryzen one-two punch will end with a 64-core Threadripper in 2019

AMD's Threadripper may be set to deliver the killing blow to Intel in Q4 2019, with a rumor suggesting a new Zen 2-based Threadripper line is coming down the pipe with a top chip that has as many as 64 cores.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Deals

Amazon sale drops deals on Microsoft Surface laptops

Despite an increasingly crowded market, the sleek Microsoft Surface laptops have left their mark. Both the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Book 2 are discounted on Amazon right now, too, with deals that can save you up to $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

Need more pixels? These 4K laptops have the eye-popping visuals you crave

If you're looking for the best 4K laptops, you need to find one that has powerful internal hardware, and doesn't scrimp on weight and battery life. All of these 4K notebooks are great options, but which one is the right one for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Surface Laptop 2 Review
Computing

HP's Spectre x360 is a better 2-in-1 than Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 is a clamshell

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is a refresh of Microsoft's clamshell option, an oddity given Microsoft's creation of the modern 2-in-1. The HP Spectre x360 13 is, therefore, an interesting comparison.
Posted By Mark Coppock
asus vivobook deals on amazon flip 14
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus is one of the premier PC brands cranking out Windows ultrabooks today with its sleek VivoBook series, and these Amazon deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just a MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen