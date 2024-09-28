 Skip to main content
These last minute Razer releases are a real treat for PC gamers

By
Razer last minute releases featuring Kraken V4 Pro (Lifestyle)
Razer

September’s almost over and even though we could go with the classic “wake up when it ends,” it’s better to stay alert. Why? Because Razer has dropped some fantastic last-minute releases just before the close of the month and you really need to see some of these. If you’re a PC gamer, these deals are surely going to resonate with you. Most notably, the Razer Freyja is available, and it’s a great way to boost your desk setup — it’s the world’s first HD haptic gaming cushion. But enough of that, let’s get into it, shall we?

Razer Snap Tap-Enabled Keyboards and Blades

Razer Snap Tap keyboard technology from Razer last minute releases
Razer

Thanks to Razer Synapse 4, available on Razer keyboards and select Razer Blade models, the new Snap Tap technology offers responsive in-game interactions and movements. How? The latest input allows you to pair assigned keys, introducing a new level of precision and performance while playing.  It basically makes it so you can use two keys effortlessly without lag input or control issues. For example, you can strafe and counter-strafe easily by holding two keys down, A and D. While in use, both keys illuminate white to show they’re paired.

Supported products include the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL, and Razer Blade gaming laptops via Razer Synapse.

New Razer Skins including Acid Sludge and Sludge

Razer Skins on various devices from laptops to Steam Deck.
Razer

If you didn’t know already, Razer Skins allow you to fully customize your gaming laptops like your Razer Blade without changing the actual case. Moreover, skins are also available for Wolverine V3, MacBook 13 Air, MacBook 16 Pro, and select iPhone models. The skins are easily applied and can be swapped out anytime to change your look. The newest of the bunch of the Sledge and Acid Sledge designs. Go check them out.

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad — $150

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad for Blade laptops and more
Razer

Through adaptive smart cooling, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad keeps your system temps ideal. It dynamically controls fan speeds based on laptop temperature readings, while giving a boost to performance simply by keeping the entire rig cooler. It features an airtight pressure chamber, customizable fan curves, and a three-port USB-A hub so you can connect extra devices.

Razer Freyja HD Haptic Gaming Cushion — $300

Razer Freyja HD Haptic pillow for gaming chairs
Razer

Designed to be an accessory for gaming chairs, the Razer Freyja is actually an HD Haptic gaming cushion. What does that mean, exactly? It allows you to “feel the future of gaming,” by providing haptic feedback, like controller rumble, or phone vibrations. Powered by Razer’s Sensa HD Haptics it delivers a wide range of dynamic tactile sensations so you can feel everything while you play. From huge explosions to the nervous pulse of a heartbeat, while hiding, you’ve never gamed like this before.

