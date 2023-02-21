 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best wired mouse for 2023: the best mice for gaming, work, and more

Jon Martindale
By

The best wired mouse for you will be fast, accurate, and comfortable, making sure that whether you're gaming, working, or just browsing the web, you'll enjoy the wired mouse under your fingertips like no other. Wired mice don't have to worry about battery life, and they can be extremely light, making them some of the best for gaming, but they're also often much more affordable than the best wireless mice.

Whether you're looking for an ultralight mouse, or something with unique ergonomics for improved support, here are the best wired mice for 2023.

Microsoft Pro Intellimouse
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse
Best midrange mouse
Jump to details
Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air
ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air
The lightest wired gaming mouse
Jump to details
SteelSeries Rival 3 - Gaming Mouse - 8,500 CPI TrueMove Core Optical Sensor - 6 Programmable Buttons - Split Trigger Buttons
SteelSeries Rival 3
Best budget gaming mouse
Jump to details
Logitech M100
Logitech M100
Best cheap wired mouse
Jump to details
Razer Basilisk V3
Razer Basilisk V3
Best wired gaming mouse
Jump to details
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse

Microsoft Pro Intellimouse

Best midrange mouse

Pros
  • Understated design
  • Ergonomic shape
  • Accurate sensor
  • Customizable buttons
Cons
  • Limited customization options

Why you should buy it: It's an understated mouse that is great for work or play.

Who is it for: Anyone who wants an affordable, midrange mouse.

What we thought of the Microsoft Pro Intellimouse:

The Microsoft Pro Intellimouse is an excellent midrange wired mouse with impressive features and looks that would be as at home in a gamer's hand as it would on an office desk. It has a fast and accurate Pixart sensor, making it good for accuracy-demanding photo editing and high-speed gaming. It has a pair of customizable buttons, but you won't find the detailed macro options of more gamer-focused mice.

It has PTFE feet for a smooth glide across your mouse mat, and it's relatively lightweight, so you won't get fatigued over long sessions. The cable is braided and designed to avoid tangles, and the overall design is durable, with the switches rated for up to 20 million clicks.

Microsoft Pro Intellimouse
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse
Best midrange mouse
The top of the Asus TUF mouse with its cut-out design.

ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air

The lightest wired gaming mouse

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Extremely lightweight
  • Pre-installed PTFE feet
  • Unique triangular design
  • Durable paracord cable
  • IPX6 water-resistance
Cons
  • Annoying firmware updates
  • Switches are too light

Why you should buy it: It's the lightest gaming mouse in the world.

Who is it for: Competitive gamers looking for every edge.

What we thought of the Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air:

The Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air might have stiff competition from some of the best gaming mice, but when it comes to speed, there's nothing that can touch it. At just 47 grams, it is the lightest gaming mouse you can buy, making it perfectly suited to high-speed esports gaming. It has cutouts on the top to minimize weight like many other ultralight mice, but this one even has cutouts on the bottom. That does make it a little more susceptible to dust buildup, but its easy enough to clean and it has IPX6 water resistance, so it's well-protected against sweat and spillages.

The switches are incredibly sensitive, making them quick to actuate at the lightest pressure, and they're rated for 60 million clicks, so this mouse should last you a long time. It has an accurate Pixart sensor that can hit a DPI as high as 16,000 if you ever desired it, and it has a polling rate of 1,000Hz. That's fast, but not the fastest.

The price is excellent too, making this one of the more affordable gaming mice you can buy. It's a unique design that won't be for everyone, but if you feel like improving your speed rather than the polling rate of the mouse, this is the mouse for the job.

Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air
ASUS TUF Gaming M4 Air
The lightest wired gaming mouse
Related
SteelSeries Rival 3 wired gaming mouse.

SteelSeries Rival 3

Best budget gaming mouse

Pros
  • Very affordable price
  • Great gaming sensor
  • Comfortable ergonomics
  • Tasteful RGB lighting
Cons
  • All-plastic build
  • Liftoff distance too great

Why you should buy it: It's the most affordable quality gaming mouse out there.

Who is it for: Gamers on a tight budget.

What we thought of the SteelSeries Rival 3

The SteelSeries Rival 3 is a capable gaming mouse with an excellent Pixart sensor that gives it a high 8,500 DPI and impressive accuracy. It has six programmable buttons and a comfortable, ambidextrous design. Unfortunately, it doesn't have buttons on both sides, so it's not as good for left-handed gamers, but it's still usable.

There's some tasteful RGB lighting at its base and logo, which you can customize in the SteelSeries software, and the durable switches are rated to last up to 60 million clicks, so you should get a lot for your money with this budget gaming mouse. It's relatively well-built, and is quite durable, but it has only a cheap plastic shell, so it doesn't have the added comfort or solid feel of more expensive gaming mice.

SteelSeries Rival 3 - Gaming Mouse - 8,500 CPI TrueMove Core Optical Sensor - 6 Programmable Buttons - Split Trigger Buttons
SteelSeries Rival 3
Best budget gaming mouse
Logitech M100 office mouse.

Logitech M100

Best cheap wired mouse

Pros
  • Very affordable
  • Comfortable design
  • Compact chassis for small hands
  • Understated looks
Cons
  • Lacks features of more expensive mice

Why you should buy it: It's the cheapest wired mouse you can buy that isn't terrible.

Who is it for: Office workers looking for a cheap mouse of surprising quality.

What we thought of the Logitech M100

The Logitech M100 isn't an amazing mouse, but it sure is a good one at under $15 -- you aren't going to find anything anywhere near this good at this kind of price. It has a 1,000 DPI sensitivity, which is enough for casual use, and it has an impressive build quality for such an affordable wired mouse. It works across a range of operating systems, and sports a compact, ambidextrous design, so it fits left-handed and right-handed users, as well as those with smaller hands.

It doesn't have much in the way of gaming features, but for anyone who just wants a cheap wired mouse to replace the default mouse they got with their PC, or is seeking to upgrade from a laptop touchpad, it's a big improvement.

Logitech M100
Logitech M100
Best cheap wired mouse
Razer Basilisk V3.

Razer Basilisk V3

Best wired gaming mouse

Read our in-depth review
Pros
  • High-end sensor
  • Amazing RGB LED lighting
  • Ergonomic design
  • 11 programmable buttons
  • Affordable price
Cons
  • More than most gamers need

Why you should buy it: It's a high-end gaming mouse at an affordable price.

Who is it for: Gamers who want the best wired gaming has to offer.

What we thought of the Razer Basilisk V3:

The Razer Basilisk V3 may be the ultimate wired gaming mouse, and yet it's still priced fairly. With it, you get a high-end, accurate sensor that is perfect for fast-paced competitive games and slower-paced, immersive simulators. It has heaps of programmable buttons and some of the best-looking RGB lighting you'll find on any peripheral — and you can sync it with other Razer Chroma devices, too.

It has a hyperscroll tilt scroll wheel, which you won't find on many mice, let alone many gaming mice, and it has incredibly fast switches. They actuate in just 0.2 milliseconds, helping you to be a faster and more competitive player. They're also rated for 70 million clicks, so this is a gaming mouse that will last you for years and years.

Razer Basilisk V3
Razer Basilisk V3
Best wired gaming mouse

If you want a little more support from your mice, check out our guide to the best ergonomic mice.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this Alienware gaming PC for $900 in Dell’s Presidents Day sale
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 6:40AM
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Thanks to Dell's Presidents Day sale, we've spotted one of the best gaming PC deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for $900 saving you $400 off the regular price of $1,300. Sure to be a hit with anyone who's keen to invest in a gaming desktop setup without spending a fortune, the deal won't stick around for long. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button or read on while we take you through what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC

Read more
Forget the MacBook Pro 16: Dell XPS 15 is $500 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 19, 2023
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

You can always count on Dell for great laptop deals, and that's certainly the case with the price of the Dell XPS 15 right now. Normally priced at $1,899, this high-end laptop can now be bought for $1,399. This $500 saving is only available for a strictly limited time only so if you're keen to save big on a great investment, you'll need to hit the buy button fast. Here's what to expect from the Dell XPS 15.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you can be confident you're buying quality here. The Dell XPS 15 is easily one of the best laptops https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-laptops/ money can buy today and it's packed with great hardware. Under the hood is a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a huge 32GB of memory. Normally, we see 16GB of memory on most standard laptops so double the quantity is great for future-proofing and faster performance. We're also delighted to see 1TB of SSD storage thereby ensuring that you won't run out of room any time soon for your most valuable files or even gaming.

Read more
This popular Alienware gaming PC just got a massive price cut
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 19, 2023
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.

There's no getting around it: gaming PCs are expensive. Fortunately, gaming PC deals can make it a little lighter on the wallet. Here's one that you shouldn't miss -- the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 for $1,300, after a $680 discount from Dell on the machine's original price of $1,980. There are a lot of gamers hunting for offers like this one, so make the purchase before everyone else finds out.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC
If you want to play the best PC games without worrying whether your gaming PC can handle them, you'll want to buy a dependable machine like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14. It showcases AMD's progress in the AMD vs Intel rivalry with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, while its 16GB of RAM is tagged as a good baseline in our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as it's enough for the titles that everyone is playing.

Read more