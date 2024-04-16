Our favorite Logitech wireless mouse is 14% off right now

One of the best wireless mice around — the Logitech MX Master 2S is currently on sale at Amazon. That means instead of paying $70, you pay just $60. Working out as a 14% discount, this is a good time to upgrade to a superior mouse for less. It’s sure to delight you and make you more productive too. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below at what we have to say about it or you can simply hit the buy button right now to snap it up before the price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the Logitech MX Master 2S

With the newest model of the Logitech MX Master 3S topping our look at the best wireless mice, you know you’re in good hands with the Logitech MX Master 2S. Or should we say the mouse is in good hands, aka yours? The Logitech MX Master 2S is designed to perfectly fit to your hand. It has a hand-sculpted shape which supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position at all times. That means the buttons and wheels are also well-positioned so you can easily enjoy fine-motion control along with a fluid experience as you move around the screen.

Thanks to Darkfield High Precision tracking, you get flawless control, even on a glass surface which can sometimes trouble wireless mice. It also offers up to 4,000 DPI which means it might even rival the best gaming mice for some light gaming at least. A speed-adaptive scroll wheel makes it simple to scroll through long documents or websites while it can auto-shift from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll or even side-to-side scrolling, all at a stroke of your thumb.

When it comes to battery life, the Logitech MX Master 2S is also exceptional. All you need to do is plug your mouse into your computer using a micro-USB cable and you get enough power for a full day of use after just three minutes of charge. Keen to see what a full charge can offer you? 70 days of battery life! Seriously. The Logitech MX Master 2S is built to last and be incredibly convenient too.

Usually costing $70, the Logitech MX Master 2S is down to $60 right now at Amazon. Buy this mouse and you won’t need to worry about buying another one for a long time to come. It’s perfect for boosting your productivity levels so don’t delay.

Editors' Recommendations