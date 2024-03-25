 Skip to main content
This Dell XPS 15 laptop with 32GB of RAM is $745 off right now

For the longest time, the top slot of our best laptops collection was filled by a Dell XPS laptop, specifically a Dell XPS 13 or Dell XPS 15. They’re a pair of favored laptops from a really favored brand around here and an instant recommend when someone wants a laptop. In fact, you’ll still find one of these models on the list today. But new generations are sprouting from the Earth and the Dell XPS 14 and 16 are the new face of the XPS line. What that means for the future of Dell laptops and the Dell XPS line is yet to be seen. What it means for the patient consumer is a different story, however. Now is the time to get deep discounts on what was, until just recently, one of the best laptops around. For example, if you tap the button below, you’ll find a Dell XPS 15 that’s $745 off, knocking its price down to $2,149 from $2,894. Keep reading for a refresher on why we’re so excited about this.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

This Dell XPS 15 rocks the same general design that the Dell XPS 15 line has for quite some time, with a solid chassis and responsive keyboard. This version, which has an OLED display is described, in our Dell XPS 15 review, as being a screen that “provides the colors and contrast to please productivity users, creators, and media consumers alike.” It should be noted that, in this very same review, the top complaint included price (alleviated by the sale) and a lack of design changes from previous models (not a true negative on well-designed products). All in all, if you haven’t had a Dell XPS 15 yet, meaning you aren’t itching for a significant upgrade on your existing Dell XPS 15, this is a very solid buy.

Next, we need to confront the awesome fact of just how customizable Dell laptops are. There are a lot of choices and options for you upon checkout. Here, we’ll give you a quick rundown of the relevant specs on this (2023 model) Dell XPS 15 laptop. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, a full terabyte of SSD storage, and a 3456 x 2160p OLED anti-reflect screen. While some of these stats are not the max (the can get up to 8TB of storage, for instance) we feel that this version of the Dell XPS 15 will be the best for most users.

So, if you want one of last year’s best laptop lines, today, at a discounted price, go ahead and tap the button below. If you manage to do so while this deal is still on, you’ll encounter a Dell XPS 15 that is $745 off. Normally, the laptop would be $2,894 but now you can find it for just $2,149.

