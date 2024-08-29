 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop is normally $1,700 — today it’s $1,100

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Consistently popular due to being stylish and also powerful, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is currently on sale at Dell with a pretty good discount. Usually priced at $1,700, you can buy it right now for $1,100 so you’re saving a chunky $600 off the regular price. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals around for anyone who wants a mid-range system for less. Here’s all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, with the X range offering some of the slimmest designs you can find within gaming. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s not particularly exceptional but it’s good for the price. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It all comes together to ensure the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is just fine for playing the latest games.

More of a highlight is the display: The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop offers a 14-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 300 nits of brightness. It also has 100% DCI-P3 color gamut so it looks great. There’s also built-in support for Dolby Vision, which is great for watching movies or playing games. Adding to the neat aesthetic, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop also has a RGB backlit keyboard, and the whole laptop is available in Lunar Silver.

Ports wise, it has a series of USB 3.2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Packing lots in, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop still manages to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, according to Dell. It’s made from anodized aluminum, stainless steel, and magnesium alloy, so it’s fairly lightweight and rigidly built — just what you want from potentially one of the best gaming laptops around.

Normally priced at $1,700, the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is currently $600 off at Dell, so it’s a more affordable $1,100. The perfect price for a well-regarded gaming laptop, the deal is unlikely to stick around for very long. If it sounds like the right choice for you, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

