 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell XPS 16 with Intel Core Ultra 9 is $500 off today

By
The XPS 16 open on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Dell is no straggler when it comes to producing high-performance laptops and desktop PCs, but did you know that one of the company’s “most beautiful and powerful” laptops is currently on sale? We’re talking about the Dell XPS 16, which is currently marked down to $2,550 when you order through Dell (and that quote was ours). That may not sound like a super-good discount, but this Windows laptop is actually $3,050 at full price!

With that $500 you saved, we recommend investing in a great monitor deal to cap things off. Yes, the XPS 16 has its very own gorgeous-looking screen, but when connected to an external display via USB-C or DisplayPort, you’ll get a serious boost in PC gaming visuals.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

On paper, the Dell XPS 16 can do just about anything. That’s thanks to several key specs, with the two most important of the bunch being its CPU and GPU. As for the main processor, the XPS 16 is equipped with an Intel Core i9-185H that pushes max clock speeds of 5.10GHz. Graphically, the laptop is outfitted with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060; on top of 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. These are some of the best internal components you could possibly have built into a Windows computer.

Screen-wise, you’ll be working with a 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ touchscreen, which brings a 3840 x 2400 pixel spread to the table. This is the kind of resolution that 4K movies and video games are made for! While 400 nits for peak brightness isn’t the brightest display we’ve seen, the anti-reflective coating helps to keep glare at bay. You’ll also have your choice of three Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 ports that double as USB4 and Power Delivery connections. 

We’re also glad to see one of the latest Wi-Fi standards getting full support (check out some of the best router deals we found today). Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 7 runs the show here, which means you’ll be able to look forward to some of the fastest web performance you’ve ever seen on a laptop. Whether you’ll be using it for advanced workplace tools, photo editing, or PC gaming, the Dell XPS 16 Laptop can climb any mountain. 

Save $500 when you order it directly through Dell, and make sure to check out some of the best Dell laptop deals and gaming laptop deals we found this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Asus laptop with an OLED screen is $450 off at Best Buy
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Q533 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Today, Best Buy is home to not just one of the best laptop deals, but one of the more stylish ones. Right now, you can buy the super sleek Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $1,050 instead of $1,500, so you’re saving $450 and scoring yourself a laptop you’ll love to show off when out and about. The $450 price cut won’t be there forever, so here’s a brief look at what this laptop has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop
Asus is one of the best laptop brands out there and it certainly knows how to make stylish laptops. With the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop, you get an AI enhanced Intel Core Ultra 9 processor teamed up with a massive 24GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM. That might be an older generation of graphics card, but for a system focused on productivity, it’s nice to see something that also works well for some gaming needs too.

Read more
It’s your last day to get $500 off this Alienware gaming laptop with
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

No one does gaming PCs and laptops quite like Alienware. Renowned for high-performance peripherals, glorious video quality, and a diverse array of connectivity options, Alienware has been a Dell sub-label for years now; and it’s a branch that needs no trimming or tending. But for those looking for one of the absolute-best Alienware deals, heed this mind-boggling offer:

Currently, you can order the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop for $1,900. At full price, this model goes for $2,400. Hey! Why not put that $500 you pocketed toward one of the best gaming headset deals we found?

Read more
This Dell G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 just dropped to $1,500
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

Shopping around for a new gaming PC can be quite the daunting endeavor. Not only do you probably have one or several brand preferences to adhere to, but internal components like CPUs, GPUs, RAM, and internal storage are even more critical when it comes to power and performance. This is why it’s best to stick with a company that has plenty of experience with gaming hardware. In fact, one of the best gaming PC brands — Dell — is offering a solid markdown on Amazon: 

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop for $1,500. At full price, this laptop once sold for $2,000. While there are plenty more Amazon deals to peruse, this is the perfect opportunity for first-time and longtime PC gamers to invest in one of the fastest and most beautiful-looking gaming laptops on the market!

Read more