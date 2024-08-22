The Dell XPS 16 with Intel Core Ultra 9 is $500 off today

Dell is no straggler when it comes to producing high-performance laptops and desktop PCs, but did you know that one of the company’s “most beautiful and powerful” laptops is currently on sale? We’re talking about the Dell XPS 16, which is currently marked down to $2,550 when you order through Dell (and that quote was ours). That may not sound like a super-good discount, but this Windows laptop is actually $3,050 at full price!

With that $500 you saved, we recommend investing in a great monitor deal to cap things off. Yes, the XPS 16 has its very own gorgeous-looking screen, but when connected to an external display via USB-C or DisplayPort, you’ll get a serious boost in PC gaming visuals.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

On paper, the Dell XPS 16 can do just about anything. That’s thanks to several key specs, with the two most important of the bunch being its CPU and GPU. As for the main processor, the XPS 16 is equipped with an Intel Core i9-185H that pushes max clock speeds of 5.10GHz. Graphically, the laptop is outfitted with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060; on top of 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. These are some of the best internal components you could possibly have built into a Windows computer.

Screen-wise, you’ll be working with a 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ touchscreen, which brings a 3840 x 2400 pixel spread to the table. This is the kind of resolution that 4K movies and video games are made for! While 400 nits for peak brightness isn’t the brightest display we’ve seen, the anti-reflective coating helps to keep glare at bay. You’ll also have your choice of three Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 ports that double as USB4 and Power Delivery connections.

We’re also glad to see one of the latest Wi-Fi standards getting full support (check out some of the best router deals we found today). Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 7 runs the show here, which means you’ll be able to look forward to some of the fastest web performance you’ve ever seen on a laptop. Whether you’ll be using it for advanced workplace tools, photo editing, or PC gaming, the Dell XPS 16 Laptop can climb any mountain.

Save $500 when you order it directly through Dell, and make sure to check out some of the best Dell laptop deals and gaming laptop deals we found this week!