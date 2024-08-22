 Skip to main content
The Dell XPS, our pick for the best desktop, is on sale today

Dell XPS Desktop 8960 with the side panel removed.
We here at Digital Trends take our computers very seriously. So when we say something like “a highly flexible desktop that can accommodate almost any budget and purpose,” you can bet we’re talking about one of the best desktop computers we’ve ever used. The model we’re alluding to is the Dell XPS Desktop 8960, which just so happens to be our favorite desktop PC for 2024! It’s also on sale through the manufacturer for $1,200.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

Whether you’re looking for a reliable at-home setup for drafting a novel, editing photos, browsing the web, or engaging in some demanding MMORPG gameplay, the XPS Desktop has got you covered. Do keep in mind that the version we highlighted in our best-of roundup (Intel Core i7-13700K, NVIDIA RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage) is not the same configuration that you’ll get as part of this particular Dell deal. The deal version includes an Intel Core i7-14700, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

When the XPS Desktop is operating on all thrusters, you’re going to want make sure the tower stays nice and cool. Fortunately, Dell was way ahead of us on that note, as the XPS Desktop chassis was tailor-made to encourage air flow and quieter-running components. There’s also no shortage of inputs and outputs on this machine, including popular connections like USB-C, USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, and a six-connector stack of assignable audio ports.

If you decide that you’d like to upgrade your system at some point, the XPS Desktop even includes extra slots for PCIe, DIMM, SSD, and HDD additions. It’s hard to say how long this Dell markdown is going to stick around for, so now is always the best time to save!

Own the Dell XPS Desktop for $1,200, and be sure to have a look at some of other great desktop computer deals we found this week! We also have a big list of laptop deals for you to look through if you’re in need of something portable. And if you’d rather combine laptop and tablet tech, we also have a solid list of 2-in-1 deals to peruse!

