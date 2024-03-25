One of Razer’s best gaming laptops is $400 off right now

The Razer Blade 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the market right now, so while its original price of $4,300 is pretty expensive, it falls within expectations. You can enjoy savings when buying the machine though, as Razer is offering a $400 discount that lowers its price to $3,900. It’s still not cheap, but if you can afford it, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny. Buy the gaming laptop now as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 16 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, alongside the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications make it powerful enough to challenge the best gaming laptops — you’ll not only be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings without running into issues, but you’ll also be prepared for the next few years of upcoming PC games.

To give justice to the Razer Blade 16’s power, it’s equipped with a 16-inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, for a screen that will let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games with sharp visuals and lifelike colors. The gaming laptop also packs a 2TB SSD, so you’ll have enough storage space for video games and other files, and it runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box for an operating system that’s going to be familiar for most people.

There are gaming laptop deals for budget-friendly devices, but there are also discounts on top-of-the-line machines like the Razer Blade 16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It will be yours for $3,900 following a $400 discount from Razer on its sticker price of $4,300, and while it’s a significant investment that not all gamers will be able to make, it’s a purchase that won’t disappoint anyone who’s able to afford it. You can spend the savings on more video games and accessories, but if you want it, it’s highly recommended that you buy the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop right now.

