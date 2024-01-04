 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The new Razer Blade 16 is embracing OLED in a big way

Kunal Khullar
By
Press renders of the 2024 Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops.
Razer
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Razer has just made an announcement about the displays being used in its updated Blade 16 and Blade 18. The new 2024 models will be making their official debut at CES next week, where the company is expected to share full specifications, pricing, and availability.

For now, though, the company has only given out details about the display, and without a doubt, they sound pretty stellar. The new Blade 16 will feature a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED display that can offer up to a 240Hz refresh rate and superfast response times of 0.2ms.

Recommended Videos

Razer says it was developed in special collaboration with Samsung Display, and the OLED panel is said to offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% DCI-P3, as well as support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. It will be the first ever to get VESA ClearMR 11000 certification.

Related

It is noteworthy that the 2023 Blade 16 was launched as the world’s first gaming laptop with a dual-mode mini-LED display where one could switch between 4K 120Hz or full-HD+ with 240Hz. This model will still be available as an alternate to the OLED model.

More recently, LG also announced a new external OLED monitor with a similar feature that allows you to switch between a 4K 240Hz and a 1080p 480Hz mode.

The larger Blade 18 is claimed to feature the world’s first 4K 165Hz 18-inch display. The panel will also offer up to 3ms response time, support Nvidia G-Sync, and cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The only other information currently being shared is that the laptops will feature high-grade CNC aluminum unibody construction, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio. But none of that is new.

We believe the new laptops are going to feature new chips, and we expect more details around the Blade 16 and Blade 18 to arrive very shortly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
CES 2023: Razer teases Blade 16 and Blade 18, a return to large gaming laptops
The profile of the Razer Blade 17 on a table.

Large gaming laptops are back, and even Razer is getting in on the fun. The company has teased the launch of two new large-format gaming laptops: the Razer Blade 16 and the Razer Blade 18. Both laptops are new to the lineup and don't yet replace the existing models, which include the Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17.

There's very little being revealed at the moment, though -- beyond the sizes, of course. Razer has only added a smattering of details for now, though more is surely coming on these new gaming laptops. First off, both new gaming laptops will use the latest 13th-gen Intel Core i9 HX processors, as well as RTX 40-series graphics up to an RTX 4090.

Read more
Dell’s new retro gaming laptops took me straight back to the ’80s — in a good way
Dell G15 rear 3-quarter view.

As part of its lineup for CES 2023, Dell is touting a slightly retro new look for its G15 and G16 series of midrange gaming laptops. Apparently, there can never be too much love for the 80s (minus parachute pants, the Cold War, and ugly American cars).

To wit, Dell has decided to gussy up its popular mid-budget G15 (5530) and G16 (7630) gaming laptop lines with unique colorways, such as metallic nightshade (with a black thermal shelf), dark shadow gray or quantum white (with a deep space blue thermal shelf), or -- my favorite -- pop purple (with a neo mint thermal shelf), among others.

Read more
Razer quadruples the Blade 14’s USB speed with a simple software update
Razer Blade 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The crisp performance of the 2022 Razer Blade 14 is about to get even sharper, slicing through data transfers faster than ever with an impressive USB upgrade. Improving hardware specifications usually requires physical changes but Razer manages to achieve this with a simple software update.

While the company's website lists the 2022 Razer Blade 14 as including two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, both will become USB 4 ports which offer up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, that's four times as fast as before, enough to support multiple 4K monitors and the fastest SSDs.

Read more