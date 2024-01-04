The new Razer Blade 16 is embracing OLED in a big way

Razer has just made an announcement about the displays being used in its updated Blade 16 and Blade 18. The new 2024 models will be making their official debut at CES next week, where the company is expected to share full specifications, pricing, and availability.

For now, though, the company has only given out details about the display, and without a doubt, they sound pretty stellar. The new Blade 16 will feature a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED display that can offer up to a 240Hz refresh rate and superfast response times of 0.2ms.

Razer says it was developed in special collaboration with Samsung Display, and the OLED panel is said to offer a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% DCI-P3, as well as support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500. It will be the first ever to get VESA ClearMR 11000 certification.

It is noteworthy that the 2023 Blade 16 was launched as the world’s first gaming laptop with a dual-mode mini-LED display where one could switch between 4K 120Hz or full-HD+ with 240Hz. This model will still be available as an alternate to the OLED model.

More recently, LG also announced a new external OLED monitor with a similar feature that allows you to switch between a 4K 240Hz and a 1080p 480Hz mode.

The larger Blade 18 is claimed to feature the world’s first 4K 165Hz 18-inch display. The panel will also offer up to 3ms response time, support Nvidia G-Sync, and cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The only other information currently being shared is that the laptops will feature high-grade CNC aluminum unibody construction, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio. But none of that is new.

We believe the new laptops are going to feature new chips, and we expect more details around the Blade 16 and Blade 18 to arrive very shortly.

