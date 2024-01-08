 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Razer Blade is losing its edge

Luke Larsen
By
The Razer Blade 14 and 18 on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

For years, a more cutting-edge gaming laptop than the Razer Blade has not existed. But at CES 2024, other companies have started pulling ahead in some key areas.

It’s not that Razer didn’t bring updates this year — don’t get me wrong. The Razer Blade 16 now has what Razer calls the first 16-inch 240Hz OLED gaming laptop, and while that is technically true, it’s not as impressive as it sounds. In fact, Razer had a 15-inch 240Hz OLED laptop just last year, which is nearly identical. It comes with Intel’s Raptor Lake Refresh HX chip and still can be configured up to an RTX 4090 for graphics.

Recommended Videos

But really, there’s just not a lot here that feels exciting or new. The design still looks good, of course, but the external changes are minimal. It’s a tried-and-true aesthetic, but it’s been a while since any changes have been made.

Related

Razer also has a new version of its Blade 18 with a 4K 175Hz display. This is being sold as a desktop replacement, but it’s not using advanced panel backlighting — just standard LED. Laptops like the MSI Titan 18 HX are taking things further, with a 4K 120Hz but using mini-LED for better HDR.

The Razer Blade 16 on a chair in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The biggest problem is with the Razer Blade 14, which didn’t get a panel update like the other models. It’s still using a QHD 240Hz LED display and comes with the new Ryzen 8945HS. Meanwhile, laptops like the redesigned ROG Zephyrus G14 have moved to a 2880 x 1800 OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It can hit 500 nits and should provide some impressive HDR performance. Not to mention — the Zephyrus G14’s new look is starting to encroach on the Razer Blade’s territory for its sleek, minimalist design. Like seriously, Asus is really gunning for Razer with this one.

Again — don’t get me wrong — I still think these new Razer Blade gaming laptops look solid. And until we review any of them, we won’t know important things like performance, battery life, and display quality. But from the vantage point here at CES, these new Razer Blades don’t have the same luster as they used to, especially when lacking proper HDR on the Blade 14 and 18.

The Razer Blade 16 will cost $3,000, with presale starting today and officially rolling out on January 18. The Razer Blade 14 is coming later, with preorders on January 23, while the Razer Blade 18 still seems a way out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
I tried the world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop — here’s what surprised me
HP Omen Transcend 14 sitting next to a window.

I've been on the hunt for a gaming laptop that doesn't feel like one. Something thin, highly portable, but still plenty powerful. HP says it has the laptop I've been looking for: the Omen Transcend 14, which it says is the "world's lightest 14-inch gaming laptop." And yes, that's a quote.

It is, indeed, super thin and light, which was immediately noticeable when I had a chance to try out the laptop ahead of CES 2024. HP has a lot of competition to get through, but the Omen Transcend 14 looks like it's up for the fight.

Read more
HP takes on Alienware and Samsung with its 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor
Two HP Omen Transcend monitors, showing the back and front.

There’s a massive wave of monitors heading to CES 2024, and the newest one from HP is going to gain a lot of attention.

The Omen Transcend 32 is the company’s latest 4K gaming monitor, and features a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, presumably the same next-gen variant that was recently teased by Samsung. This is HP's first QD-OLED monitor, and it has a striking new design to boot.

Read more
Samsung has a 3D gaming monitor that doesn’t need glasses — and it actually works
Lies of P on Samsung's glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at CES 2024.

I've never been interested in the glasses-free 3D craze that's carried on for years, but Samsung finally sold me. It showed off a new concept for a glasses-free 3D monitor at CES 2024, and I had a chance to try it out. And I'm probably just as shocked as you are that it actually works.

This isn't a product -- not yet, at least -- but a bit of technology that Samsung is showing off early. It's the aptly-named Samsung 2D/3D monitor right now. The monitor works with eye tracking. Two cameras at the top of the display track your eyes, and they can transform any game from a flat 2D image into 3D.

Read more