 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This OLED portable monitor can fold right in half

Luke Larsen
By
The ZenScreen Fold next to a laptop.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Laptops with foldable screens have been around for years, but a portable monitor might end up being a more approachable use of the technology. At CES 2024, Asus announced the ZenScreen Fold, a 17.3-inch OLED monitor that can fold up into exactly half that size.

It looks very similar to the ZenBook Fold 17 launched in 2022, but a little slimmed down in thickness and sporting a silver aluminum chassis. It’s 0.38 inches thick when unfolded (and 0.76 inches when folded) and weighs 2.65 pounds. In a sense, it’ll feel like carrying around a second small laptop with you, but once you sit down and unfold that screen to see its glorious expanse of screen real estate, I’m guessing you won’t mind having lugged it in your bag.

Recommended Videos

Using the built-in kickstand, you can prop up the monitor horizontally or vertically — both of which seem like useful orientations for getting work done. The monitor connects via USB-C to your laptop, but it also has a mini-HDMI port to integrate into a larger setup.

Related

This feels like a more reasonable application for foldable display technology than a full-on foldable laptop. It’s asking a lot to reinvent someone’s entire PC with the quirkiness of a foldable screen. But adding on a large secondary monitor that folds down into something much smaller for carrying around? That’s a no-brainer.

We don’t yet know the official price, but it’ll likely be under $1,000. Again, that makes it far more approachable than the expensive foldable laptops out there, such as the HP Spectre Foldable that came out late last year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Acer Predator doubles down on OLED, mini-LED, and extreme curves
Someone playing games on the Predator X34X OLED at a desk.

Acer has brought four new Predator gaming monitors to CES 2024 this year, two of which are OLED and two of which are mini-LED. Excluding Samsung, Acer might now have one of the largest lineups of OLED and mini-LED gaming displays.

Let's start with the Predator Z57, the largest and most audacious of the four. The massive mini-LED monitor uses the same panel as the Odyssey Neo G9, and boasts an insane resolution of 7680 x 2160 and 2,304 local dimming zones. Unlike the Odyssey Neo G9, however, the Predator Z57 only has a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 240Hz.

Read more
CES 2024: all the GPUs, monitors, and laptops to expect
AMD CEO holding a Ryzen 7000 processor.

CES remains a big show in the world of computing. We still live in an era when all the biggest names in PCs show up to the event trying to outdo each other, which always makes it exciting as onlookers.

From the looks of it so far, CES 2024 looks to be a big one. A slew of new PC hardware, laptops, gaming laptops, monitors, and much more are bound to be announced. Here's what to expect from the show and what we know so far.
Nvidia, AMD, and Intel
https://twitter.com/NVIDIAGeForce/status/1742938978238726150

Read more
The new Razer Blade 16 is embracing OLED in a big way
Press renders of the 2024 Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops.

Razer has just made an announcement about the displays being used in its updated Blade 16 and Blade 18. The new 2024 models will be making their official debut at CES next week, where the company is expected to share full specifications, pricing, and availability.

For now, though, the company has only given out details about the display, and without a doubt, they sound pretty stellar. The new Blade 16 will feature a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED display that can offer up to a 240Hz refresh rate and superfast response times of 0.2ms.

Read more